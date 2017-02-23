Amid the production and concept cars at the CIAS you'll find weird and wacky vehicles in every corner. Here are our favorites.
This isn’t a typical pickup. This is the GMC Sierra All Mountain Edition 2.0 truck – built specifically to conquer Mother Nature at Whistler Blackcomb in B.C. Standard tires couldn’t cut it on the treacherous mountain peaks – but it’s no problem for these hefty snow tracks. They’re wide and long to provide excellent ground pressure and a large footprint on the snow. Other modifications include a 12" lift kit, front snow lights, wet sound speakers, and extra LED lights under the rear bumper and wheel wells. It can travel about 65 km/h on the mountainous terrain.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
This weird ride was way ahead of its time, despite the fact it never made it into production. The 1951 GM LeSabre concept car was inspired by the F-86 Sabre jet fighter aircraft. Designed under Harley Earl, the vehicle had innovative features including an automatic rain-sensing top and built-in hydraulic jacks. It was powered by a 3.5-litre V-8 engine with two carburetors – one for normal operation on gas and the other had methanol for an extra boost of power when accelerating.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
Don’t expect to see your mail carrier driving this little van to deliver your parcels. Even though it looks like a mini retro Volkswagen Westfalia covered in Canada Post logos, you won’t find any letters or packages inside. Built directly into the van is a custom, mobile photo booth, courtesy of vango. Step inside and snap a few pictures – the 2x6 duplicate pix are printed in black and white, colour, and sepia. You can even post your pix directly to your favorite social media site live from the CIAS.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
You don’t often see radical looking vehicles from Mitsubishi. But here’s one that takes the cake from the Japanese auto maker. The GT PHEV is a plug-in hybrid crossover concept that looks particularly futuristic and funky from the front end. Power comes from a 2.5-litre gas engine and three electric motors. It’s expected to travel about 120 kilometres on the electric power alone with a total cruising range of 1,200 kilometres. Fingers crossed this concept makes it into production – it would give the brand a much-needed image boost.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
This Slingshot isn’t a car – it’s an odd-looking three-wheeled motorcycle for those who are balance-impaired and dread the thought of riding a motorcycle. Built for two passengers sitting side-by-side, it has two wheels in the front and one in the back for added stability. Personally, I wouldn’t be caught in it. For me, it’s either two wheels or four – nothing in between. Three wheels just doesn’t cut it.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
One word – why? Why would you do this to a beautiful Italian car? This Lamborghini Huracán doesn’t need a fancy paint job or bright rims to stand out on the road. It has enough stature to hold its own as it is. But unfortunately, not everyone agrees. Case in point: this raging bull wrapped in every shade of the rainbow with the Toronto skyline on the hood and brushed purple rims. Clearly, it’s possible to attract even more attention driving a Lambo.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
Now here’s a paintjob with a purpose. This Canadian-made Chevrolet Equinox AWD is designed to showcase some of our favorite Canadian pastimes – everything from curling and hockey to lacrosse and basketball. With diagrams etched all over its body, this Equinox is designed to celebrate Canada’s 150 birthday in a fun, creative way and to showcase all of the activities on the ParticipACTION 150 Play List. But I guess, driving isn’t one of them?
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
This Jeep Wrangler had modifications of its own so it can tackle any terrain in its path. But the alterations don’t come cheap. This rock-crawling off-roading machine sits on Pro Comp MT2 37x12.5x18 tires, which cost $766.99. The powder coated aluminum front bumper is another $1,422.99. And adding the extra heavy duty trac bar for stock to 4-inch lifted Jeep JK Wrangler 4x4 with Currie Johnny Joints costs $497.99.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
If you can’t afford a modified Jeep, perhaps a rugged little machine from Honda will satisfy your outdoor itch. The Pioneer 1000-5 EPS looks bizarre in appearance with its netting for windows, but it is the ultimate side-by-side rugged adventuring machine. It has one foot of ground clearance and seats up to five passengers. Power comes from a 999cc engine that’s mated to an industry-first, 6-speed dual clutch transmission.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)