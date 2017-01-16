This year’s North American International Auto Show in Detroit was mostly filled with consumer-focussed vehicles, but we still found 10 on the show floor that really stood out. Many give a glimpse into what auto makers things cars will look like in the future.
-
Legendary Lightning McQueen of the Disney Pixar “Cars” film franchise fame came to life in Detroit. #95 got fast-tracked into a big, bold, life-size production vehicle to promote the next film in the series, “Cars 3,” which hits theatres on June 16 , 2017 . In the next flick, Lightning McQueen still dons bright red paint, but gets more graphics covering his body. His voice is played by Hollywood actor Owen Wilson.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
-
This vehicle looks like it’s from the Jetsons. Rinspeed and Harman joined forces to create this Oasis concept car – an autonomous, all-electric car with huge glass doors that’s filled with wacky features including a tiny garden on the dash, solar panels on the roof, and a 50-inch curved display for staying connected with your favorite social media sites like F/B and Twitter while you’re on the road. It’s bizarre in appearance, but it gives you a glimpse at what a self-driving taxi may look like down the road.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
-
Clearly, this is no ordinary minivan. This is the self-driving Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivan – a joint venture from Waymo, Google’s self-driving car arm company , and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). Armed with a plethora of cameras, radars, and sensors, 100 self-driving Pacifica hybrid minivans will be tested on the streets of California and Arizona this month in the race toward mass-produced autonomous cars. Get ready – weird-looking cars like this may become mainstream sooner than you think.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
-
This is the all-electric SUV of the future from Mercedes-Benz and it’s out of this world. The EQ makes a bold statement – it’s a wild and daring concept vehicle with impressive numbers. Officials with the German auto maker say the EQ is expected to produce 402 horsepower from its two electric motors and have a range of 482 kilometres on a single charge. It should be quick off the line, too, sprinting from 0 - 100 km/h in less than 5 seconds.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
-
This ugly duckling is Ford’s version of a taxi. The Transit Connect van is already picking up passengers in the Big Apple, but soon a greener version will be available. The Ford Transit Connect hybrid taxi prototype will be tested in major cities across the U.S. this year. Despite its looks, its boxy size makes it ideal for carrying many people and lots of cargo. Ford is investing big bucks on electrified vehicles – $700 million alone at its assembly plant in Flat Rock, Mich. to build electric and autonomous vehicles.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
-
Who would do this to a Ferrari? Artist Tyler Ramsey would. This is the Ferrari 458 Challenge Art Car. Owned and driven by Alexander Menzel, it was raced recently in the Ferrari Finali Mondiali at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida on Dec. 1-4, 2016. Personally, I’d take a factory paint job over this one – my 5-year-old niece could do a better job painting it. But I suppose, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
-
This Hummer-look-alike started life as a Chevy Colorado, but somewhere along its transformation it took a wrong turn. The X-Series from VLF Automotive is an unsightly and ugly truck in terms of its design. But there’s no denying its custom features including its vivid orange colour, oddly-placed roof spoiler, massive wheels, big fender flares, and raised ride height make it impossible to miss. It’ll be built in Michigan, but not sold in the U.S.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
-
This ride also comes courtesy of VLF Automotive, but it’s wild and wonderful. It’s the Force 1 V10, a sports car based on the Viper, but with extra attitude and grit. The tiny two-seater has a carbon fibre body and the Viper’s gut-wrenching 745 horsepower, 8.4-litre, V-10 engine powering it. It can reach 0-100 km/h in only 3 seconds. Only 50 will be built in Auburn Hills, Mich. for a hefty price tag of $268,500 U.S.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
-
German auto maker VW tried to deflect attention from its diesel-gate scandal by focusing on its Scooby-doo like VW ID Buzz concept van - a huge hit even with its strange design cues. Steps away from the retro van was this #pinkbeetle – a Beetle GRC from the 2016 Red Bull Global Rallycross Driver’s Championship. Don’t let it deceive you - this little bug is big on power thanks to its 2.0T with 560 horsepower and 464 lb-ft. of torque.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)
-
Some manufacturers reached new heights to show off their wheels. These two restored Porsche 911s aren’t too wacky, but they’re breathtaking visions of design and function. The unique display paid tribute to Porsche’s rich racing history. Both sports car – in “red blood” and “moonlight blue” colours – have a 4.0-litre Ed Pink Racing Engine mated to a 6-speed GETRAG G50 transmission. They were restored by Singer Vehicle Design.
(Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail)