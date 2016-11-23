Los Angeles is a supercar city. On Sunset Boulevard, it’s just another Rolls-Royce. Range Rovers are as common as sunshine. Most of the exotics are on short-term leases wearing dealer vanity plates. This city loves its cars.

And so, it’s here at the Los Angeles Auto Show where auto makers choose to unveil many of next-year’s high-dollar, high-performance models. Even as the show tried to rebrand itself as a kind of forward-thinking TED talk/trade show, luxury auto makers came out in force to tempt buyers into new leases with a raft of exotica.

In 2017, we can look forward to an Audi R8 Exclusive Edition with laser headlights, a new-old 1957 Jaguar XKSS, a 3-D-printed supercar, a Mercedes E63 AMG that mixes hot-rod performance with limo luxury, a new drop-top Lamborghini and hot-sauce themed Lexus, among other things.

AFP/Getty Images

Near the entrance to the auto show, a small display drew a large crowd. People were gawking at BAC, a small British sports car company that sells one car: the Mono. It’s a single-seater that looks like a sci-fi Formula One racer, and is powered by a Cosworth-tuned 2.5-litre four-cylinder putting out 305 horsepower. The open-wheeled BAC is street-legal in Europe and California. The company wasn’t sure how or if the Mono could be registered in Canada simply because nobody has tried. A BAC spokesperson said there is one Canadian owner, but he keeps his car in California. For 2017, let’s get one on the streets in Canada, shall we?

AFP/Getty

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV was the most controversial and long-coming debuts of the show. We’ve been hearing about this car for a year now, but it still came as a shock, primarily because it will be available with the same twin-turbocharged, all-aluminum, 2.9-litre V-6 found in Alfa’s Giulia Quadrifoglio super-sedan. That’s a 500-horsepower Italian SUV with a spec-sheet that would win a game of Top Trumps against a Porsche Macan Turbo. No pricing has been announced, but if that Porsche is anything to go by, expect to pay around $85,000.

The Sriracha special-edition Lexus IS caused more than a few rolled eyes. Created with the full blessing of Huy Fong Foods – the company that makes Sriracha hot sauce – the one-off car features Sriracha-coloured paint, a Sriracha liquid-resin cast steering wheel (for “hot handling”), Sriracha’s rooster logo embroidered on the seats, a Sriracha-dispensing key fob and 43 bottles of Sriracha in the trunk. Sadly, Lexus doesn’t have the stomach to sell it as a limited edition.

Getty Images for Lamborghini

Lamborghini’s cheapest car is also its best. The rear-wheel drive Huracan LP580-2 coupe offers more feel, nimbler-handling and more opportunity for oversteer than anything else from Sant’Agata. In Los Angeles, Lambo’s best car got better, because they chopped the roof off. The rear-wheel drive Huracan Spyder is now the Lambo to have.

Tom Maloney

A more realistic prospect for most drivers, however, is the new Audi S5 Sportback – which will be available to Canadians for the first time next year as a 2018 model. It’s an all-wheel drive, fastback four-door sedan with a useful trunk and a 3.0-litre turbocharged V-6 engine that’s good for 354 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. It’ll do zero to 100 km/h in around 4.6 seconds.

Bloomberg

The E63 AMG from Mercedes is all-new for 2017, based on the new E-Class mid-size sedan platform. AMG says it’s the most powerful E-Class ever (surprise, surprise) with your choice of a 571 or 612 horsepower twin-turbo V-8. All-wheel drive is standard, helping it go from zero to 100 in 3.4 seconds. The new E-Class is a supremely competent luxury sedan. A massive injection of horsepower should give it some much-needed excitement.

Away from the major auto makers’ palatial booths, a company called Divergent had a 3D-printed car on display. Called the Blade, it has two seats, one directly in front of the other. The company makes some eyebrow-raising claims, saying the Blade has a 700-horsepower, turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a power-to-weight ratio double that of a Bugatti Veyron. Approach with caution.

Aston Martin updated its range-topping Vanquish S, in an attempt to stop it from being totally eclipsed by the firm’s all-new DB11. The Vanquish has been given more power, bringing the total to 592 horsepower, and a new carbon-fibre splitter. Given the fact it’ll cost more than $300,000, the cheaper, better-looking and equally V-12 powered DB11 seems a better choice.

At a special event at the newly renovated Peterson Automotive Museum, Jaguar provided a first look at what is essentially a new-old-stock 1957 XKSS. Nine will be built, each taking 10,000 man-hours to make. They’ve been re-created down to the smallest imperfection. The engineer in charge of the project, Kev Riches, said the original was a difficult car to drive, with a tough transmission, and this one is exactly the same. The roughly $1.7-million asking price might seem steep, but its a relative bargain compared to the original 16 Jaguar XKSS’ – which now fetch more than $10-million.

If any of these strike a chord, well, Canadian drivers aren’t so different from Angelinos. While we are generally more practical-minded when it comes to cars, Canadians have a surprisingly healthy appetite for horsepower. Of all the places Mercedes sells its AMG cars, and BMW sells its M Division products, Canada consistently ranks among the top markets. On a per-capita basis, Canada is often the top market for these high-dollar, high-performance vehicles.