Los Angeles is a supercar city. On Sunset Boulevard, it’s just another Rolls-Royce. Range Rovers are as common as sunshine. Most of the exotics are on short-term leases wearing dealer vanity plates. This city loves its cars.
And so, it’s here at the Los Angeles Auto Show where auto makers choose to unveil many of next-year’s high-dollar, high-performance models. Even as the show tried to rebrand itself as a kind of forward-thinking TED talk/trade show, luxury auto makers came out in force to tempt buyers into new leases with a raft of exotica.
In 2017, we can look forward to an Audi R8 Exclusive Edition with laser headlights, a new-old 1957 Jaguar XKSS, a 3-D-printed supercar, a Mercedes E63 AMG that mixes hot-rod performance with limo luxury, a new drop-top Lamborghini and hot-sauce themed Lexus, among other things.
Near the entrance to the auto show, a small display drew a large crowd. People were gawking at BAC, a small British sports car company that sells one car: the Mono. It’s a single-seater that looks like a sci-fi Formula One racer, and is powered by a Cosworth-tuned 2.5-litre four-cylinder putting out 305 horsepower. The open-wheeled BAC is street-legal in Europe and California. The company wasn’t sure how or if the Mono could be registered in Canada simply because nobody has tried. A BAC spokesperson said there is one Canadian owner, but he keeps his car in California. For 2017, let’s get one on the streets in Canada, shall we?
The Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV was the most controversial and long-coming debuts of the show. We’ve been hearing about this car for a year now, but it still came as a shock, primarily because it will be available with the same twin-turbocharged, all-aluminum, 2.9-litre V-6 found in Alfa’s Giulia Quadrifoglio super-sedan. That’s a 500-horsepower Italian SUV with a spec-sheet that would win a game of Top Trumps against a Porsche Macan Turbo. No pricing has been announced, but if that Porsche is anything to go by, expect to pay around $85,000.
The Sriracha special-edition Lexus IS caused more than a few rolled eyes. Created with the full blessing of Huy Fong Foods – the company that makes Sriracha hot sauce – the one-off car features Sriracha-coloured paint, a Sriracha liquid-resin cast steering wheel (for “hot handling”), Sriracha’s rooster logo embroidered on the seats, a Sriracha-dispensing key fob and 43 bottles of Sriracha in the trunk. Sadly, Lexus doesn’t have the stomach to sell it as a limited edition.
Lamborghini’s cheapest car is also its best. The rear-wheel drive Huracan LP580-2 coupe offers more feel, nimbler-handling and more opportunity for oversteer than anything else from Sant’Agata. In Los Angeles, Lambo’s best car got better, because they chopped the roof off. The rear-wheel drive Huracan Spyder is now the Lambo to have.
A more realistic prospect for most drivers, however, is the new Audi S5 Sportback – which will be available to Canadians for the first time next year as a 2018 model. It’s an all-wheel drive, fastback four-door sedan with a useful trunk and a 3.0-litre turbocharged V-6 engine that’s good for 354 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. It’ll do zero to 100 km/h in around 4.6 seconds.
The E63 AMG from Mercedes is all-new for 2017, based on the new E-Class mid-size sedan platform. AMG says it’s the most powerful E-Class ever (surprise, surprise) with your choice of a 571 or 612 horsepower twin-turbo V-8. All-wheel drive is standard, helping it go from zero to 100 in 3.4 seconds. The new E-Class is a supremely competent luxury sedan. A massive injection of horsepower should give it some much-needed excitement.
Away from the major auto makers’ palatial booths, a company called Divergent had a 3D-printed car on display. Called the Blade, it has two seats, one directly in front of the other. The company makes some eyebrow-raising claims, saying the Blade has a 700-horsepower, turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a power-to-weight ratio double that of a Bugatti Veyron. Approach with caution.
Aston Martin updated its range-topping Vanquish S, in an attempt to stop it from being totally eclipsed by the firm’s all-new DB11. The Vanquish has been given more power, bringing the total to 592 horsepower, and a new carbon-fibre splitter. Given the fact it’ll cost more than $300,000, the cheaper, better-looking and equally V-12 powered DB11 seems a better choice.
At a special event at the newly renovated Peterson Automotive Museum, Jaguar provided a first look at what is essentially a new-old-stock 1957 XKSS. Nine will be built, each taking 10,000 man-hours to make. They’ve been re-created down to the smallest imperfection. The engineer in charge of the project, Kev Riches, said the original was a difficult car to drive, with a tough transmission, and this one is exactly the same. The roughly $1.7-million asking price might seem steep, but its a relative bargain compared to the original 16 Jaguar XKSS’ – which now fetch more than $10-million.
If any of these strike a chord, well, Canadian drivers aren’t so different from Angelinos. While we are generally more practical-minded when it comes to cars, Canadians have a surprisingly healthy appetite for horsepower. Of all the places Mercedes sells its AMG cars, and BMW sells its M Division products, Canada consistently ranks among the top markets. On a per-capita basis, Canada is often the top market for these high-dollar, high-performance vehicles.
