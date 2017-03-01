Can you name the car this grille belongs to?



So you think you know car design?

We often tell one car from another often based on the design of the grille and headlights. It’s how auto makers build a brand, and the design language usually carries throughout the lineup.

We’ve selected seven cars that were on display at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto last week and zoomed in on a section of the grille and headlight.

Can you guess the car?