Can you name the car this grille belongs to?

So you think you know car design?

We often tell one car from another often based on the design of the grille and headlights. It’s how auto makers build a brand, and the design language usually carries throughout the lineup.

We’ve selected seven cars that were on display at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto last week and zoomed in on a section of the grille and headlight.

Can you guess the car?

2
a. Ford Focus
b. Audi A5
c. Kia Stinger

Answer: c. Kia Stinger

1
a. Ford Explorer
b. Mercedes-Benz GLE 550e
c. Audi Q5

Answer: b. Mercedes-Benz GLE 550e

3
a. Audi RS3
b. Chevrolet Camaro
c. Ford Mustang

Answer: a. Audi RS3

4
a. Jaguar F-Type
b. Dodge Charger
c. Genesis G80

Answer: a. Jaguar F-Type

5
a. Mazda6
b. Ford Fusion
c. Aston Martin DB11

Answer: c. Aston Martin DB11

6
a. Smart fortwo EV
b. Kia Soul EV
c. Hyundai Ioniq

Answer: a. Smart fortwo EV

7
a. Mercedes-Benz EQ Concept
b. Subaru VIZIV-7 concept
c. Infiniti QX50 concept

Answer: b. Subaru VIZIV-7 concept

How well did you do?

Answer all of the questions to see your result
Amazing! Good job.
Not a perfect score, but could be worse. Want to try again?
Not so good. Want to try again?


