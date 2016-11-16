Jump for joy, it just got a whole lot easier to explore this great big country of ours. General Motors pulled the wraps off its ZR2-badged Colorado in Los Angeles this week, and it’s essentially a cross between a scaled-down Ford Raptor and the Warthog combat reconnaissance vehicle from the videogame Halo. Buy a backroads map and call a bud – GM wants you to go out for a rip.

A suspension and handling upgrade for the standard Colorado, the ZR2 package doesn’t change the sheetmetal of GM’s standard mid-sized truck. The engines remain the same as well: a 3.6-litre V-6 making 308 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque, as well as a 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel which makes a hearty 369 lb-ft of torque and 181 horsepower.

Buy the latter if you’re into chugging relentlessly up impossibly steep grades, go for the former if you like to fly low. Anyone who has ever complained about the Tacoma not offering the engine options available overseas, here you go.

Thus far, the Chevrolet Colorado and the GMC Canyon have performed strongly for GM. In Canada, both are still slightly outsold by the well-established Tacoma, but the pair are catching up quickly. The situation is even more amplified in the United States, where Tacoma sales are essentially flat, and the Colorado is on-pace to hit 100,000 trucks sold.

However, show the standard Colorado to a group of offroad enthusiasts with lifted Tacomas, and they’ll immediately start scoffing at the fuel-saving aerodynamics of the low front valence. The ZR2 should wipe the grins off their faces.

Compared with the just-announced TRD Tacoma, the ZR2 offers twice the suspension lift, twice the number of electronic locking differentials, and three times the increase in width. The latter, a 76-mm increase in track width, is achieved by replacing suspension components, not just changing the tire offset, as is done with the TRD.

The ZR2 builds further on this theme with functional tubular sidebars intended to handle rock-sliding, and a option to move the spare tire to the bed for greater rear clearance. The lower bodywork is heavily chopped back on the front and rear bumpers, allowing for more aggressive approach angles. The wheel and tire package is a standard 17-inch alloy with knobbly 31-inch Goodyear Duratec tires.

The centrepiece of the suspension are the external reservoir dampers, manufactured by Multimatic. The Markham, Ont.-based company may be familiar for its racing successes, as well as its contract to build the Ford GT. Its link to Chevrolet came when it supplied the dampers for the no-holds-barred Camaro Z/28.

For its first offroad application, Multimatic took its spool valve damping technology, and expanded its functionality towards the long-travel requirements of a fast-moving desert runner. Whereas in motorsports applications you want tightly rigid body control, GM wanted its ZR2 to be able to absorb the impact after getting some vertical height.

Standard single, twin-tube, and external reservoir systems all use shims to manage fluid flow inside a damper piston. Multimatic’s spool valve technology uses ports instead, a more predictable and tunable technology. There are three spool valves in the ZR2’s beefy dampers: two external ones tuned for on-road compliance, and a third one in the main chamber to handle bigger extension and compression motions. Essentially, this more complex solution allows for maximum offroad prowess, without the disconnected, floaty feeling you traditionally get with a raised, high-articulation suspension.

Adding flexibility to the clever suspension is an eight-speed automatic transmission, and a huge number of driving configurations for any terrain. It’s possible, for instance, to lock the rear differential in two-wheel-drive high-range for slinging across the dunes throwing huge rooster tails of sand. At the other end of the spectrum, you can knock everything down into four-wheel-drive low range, engage both front and rear locking differentials, and crawl up a rock face even if only one tire has grip. On the demonstration track GM had set up, the ZR2 ascended over the rollers without putting a foot wrong.

From a practical standpoint, the ZR2 package will be available in both four-door and extended-cab versions of the Colorado. Towing capability is 2,200 kilograms, with an in-bed payload of 500 kilograms.

Compared with the Tacoma, the Colorado ZR2 makes Toyota look like it was too cautious. Compared with the larger Ford Raptor, the Colorado is nearly a third of a metre narrower, and a quarter-ton lighter. It’s far better suited to squeezing down tight, rutted forest trails or clambering up rocky faces where you have to pick your way carefully.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, the ZR2 just looks cool. Just as most sportscars won’t spend their lives lapping a track every weekend, the average ZR2 buyer isn’t going to be out there abusing their trucks every day. However, the capability that’s represented here, from the outstanding suspension to the gleefully hacked away bodywork, is a complete package.

Expect the Colorado ZR2 to arrive in showrooms in the spring of 2017, just as Canada prepares for its 150th birthday. Celebrate by getting out there into a big country and jumping a truck over part of it.

