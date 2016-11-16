Mazda’s KODO (soul in motion) philosophy is finding its latest expression in the redesigned CX-5, unveiled at this week’s Los Angeles Auto Show.

The five-passenger SUV crossover has been Mazda Canada’s top seller this year and accounts for a quarter of the auto maker’s global sales. It’s especially important in North America, where SUVs have cut deeply into its sedan and hatchback sales.

With the introduction of the new compact CX-3 last year and second-generation seven-passenger CX-9 this year, Mazda now has a full complement of fresh sport-utes.

But good SUVs are thick on the ground, so Mazda hopes its “humancentric” approach to design will tug at buyers’ emotions – and wallets.

Computers rule auto making, but “there is a search for authenticity within a customer that wants a hand-made approach,” Julien Montousse, Mazda North America’s design director, said in an interview at a CX-5 preview in advance of its official debut.

The emotional element was evident in the way light played off the CX-5’s subtle curves. The display model featured a striking new body colour – Soul Red Crystal, an evolution of Mazda’s Soul Red but with much more depth and lustre to flatter the KODO design.

The human-centred approach carries over to the interior detailing with metal and natural wood accents and soft-touch materials anywhere an occupant is likely to lay their hand. The driver gets special attention with revised ergonomics and improved lateral vision thanks to repositioned A-pillars. The seats provide better support and improved damping against any jolts.

Mechanically, CX-5 gets Mazda’s full SkyActiv treatment, aimed at co-ordinating drivetrain, chassis and body design to produce a better driving experience.

The CX-5 will feature a 2.0-litre and 2.5-litre gasoline engines – the latter a direct-injection unit. In the second half of 2017 a 2.2-litre diesel will be offered combining strong torque with a higher rev range. Mazda did not provide any engine figures.

The CX-5 goes on sale in Japan in February, followed by a global rollout. Canadians are likely to see it in the spring. Pricing was not announced. A 2016 CX-5 starts around $23,000.

