At the New York Auto Show, Nissan is displaying a Rogue SUV custom-fitted to cart the family dog around.
Truly a spoiler, the Rogue
Dogue includes features such as a hammock, wash-and-dry system, water and food dispensers, and a ramp. Plus, a camera mounted to the rear-facing mirror will capture, on video, the dog hanging his head out the window to bark at other drivers.
“Everything that we built into the Rogue
Dogue project is actually very possible to add to a production Rogue, though you do compromise the available rear cargo area slightly for the ramp, storage compartments and the food and water dispensers,” said Dennis McCarthy, owner, Vehicle Effects, Sun Valley, Calif. “But really, next to your family, your dog is your most important cargo, so why not?”
