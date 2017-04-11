At the New York Auto Show, Nissan is displaying a Rogue SUV custom-fitted to cart the family dog around.

Truly a spoiler, the Rogue Dogue includes features such as a hammock, wash-and-dry system, water and food dispensers, and a ramp. Plus, a camera mounted to the rear-facing mirror will capture, on video, the dog hanging his head out the window to bark at other drivers.

“Everything that we built into the Rogue Dogue project is actually very possible to add to a production Rogue, though you do compromise the available rear cargo area slightly for the ramp, storage compartments and the food and water dispensers,” said Dennis McCarthy, owner, Vehicle Effects, Sun Valley, Calif. “But really, next to your family, your dog is your most important cargo, so why not?”

The slide-away ramp makes for easy access to the rear compartment, suited to small or elderly dogs. The ramp fits into a drawer built into the the rear compartment’s raised floor. mike ditz/NISSAN

For instant grooming following a romp in the mud, there’s an integrated shower-and-drying system. Moreover, an integrated, shiver-reducing blower, the dog version of a hair dryer, warms the entire rear compartment. MIKE DITZ/NISSAN

The shower is a 360-degree hoop-and-hose mechanism, fed by a 10 gallon pressurized water reserve. MIKE DITZ/NISSAN

A partition can be removed to create the passageway between the second row and the cargo area. MIKE DITZ/NISSAN

Built-in, fold-down water and food dispeners are claimed to be non-spill. Drawers in the rear compartment are covered in upholstery that is easy to clean. A first-aid kit – for the dog – is also contained in the cargo area. mike ditz/NISSAN