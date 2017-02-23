Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The 1903 Columbus Electric on display during media day at the 2017 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, Ont. on Thursday, February 16, 2017. (J.P. MOCZULSKI/The Globe and Mail)
The 1903 Columbus Electric on display during media day at the 2017 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, Ont. on Thursday, February 16, 2017. (J.P. MOCZULSKI/The Globe and Mail)

DAN PROUDFOOT

Special to The Globe and Mail

1903 Columbus Electric

Oshawa, Ont., collector Peter Fawcett treasures early alternative-fuel vehicles. As well as this battery-powered pioneer, he owns (and drives) a 1903 Stanley Steamer. His dad, Ron, found the American import in Kingston in 1957. Only two such roadsters from the first-year of production in Columbus remain.

Photos by J.P. Moczulski/The Globe and Mail

1914 Russell 14-28

Long before hockey skates, the CCM bicycle company made luxury cars, with Tommy Russell as president. “The thoroughly Canadian car” boasted its engine was designed and manufactured in-house – competitors bought theirs from U.S. car makers. Tommy’s daughter, Elizabeth Anderson, owned this one, made the year before Willys-Overland bought the Toronto-based company.

1935 Packard 1207 Coupe Roadster

With a messy divorce behind him, having repulsed an American attempt at taking over his National Grocers Co. of Canada, Marland Woolnough lived large in this huge roadster he purchased from Packard-Ontario Motor Co. on Toronto’s Bay Street. Granddaughter Vivian Thomson remembered, on the WeGoBack ancestry site, being frightened by Marland’s speeds as he exercised the V-12’s 175 horsepower.

1949 Cadillac Concept

Intended to astound, the first Coupe de Ville realized its goal as a debutant at New York’s Waldorf – and will do so again throughout the Toronto show. The stunning, four-door hard top introduced GM’s first curved windshield and V-8. Found in a barn in Connecticut in 1978, the one-of-a-kind concept car was restored by Cadillac collector Steve Plunkett of London, Ont.

1956 Monarch Richelieu

Andy Schmidt’s racing sponsor through 17 Ontario stock-car championships, sawmill owner Lorne Bester collected Fords but maintained someday he’d own a Monarch Richelieu, made by Ford of Canada exclusively for Canada. “When Lorne passed away, I decided, ‘Hey, I’ll find one,’” says Schmidt, who operates Andy’s Country Repairs near Walkerton, Ont. “Took me about two years, but then, word-of-mouth, I heard of this one, fully loaded, restored by a retired teacher. I’m into sporty cars, it’s a big old boat, but I love it – put on 2,300 miles the first year.”

