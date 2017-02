The Volkswagen Golf Alltrack was crowned Canadian Car of the Year by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada at the kick-off Thursday to the Canadian International AutoShow.

The Golf topped the BMW M2 and the Hyundai Elantra, the other finalists up for the award.

The Subaru Forester beat out the Chrysler Pacifica and Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4Matic to capture the 2017 Utility Vehicle of the Year title.

