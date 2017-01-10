From hot-selling SUVs of all sizes to a redesign for the Toyota Camry, the 2017 North American International Auto Show has a diverse lineup of new vehicles.

The show opens to the public on Saturday, and auto makers gave the media a sneak peek at their newest cars and trucks on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Here are some of the buzz-worthy new cars and trucks at the show:

BMW 5-SERIES

BMW boasts luxury and power in its 2017 BMW 5 Series. The cars’ advanced personal driver connectivity features an optional gesture control, latest generation head-up display and remote 3D viewing. The 5-Series also has remote control parking and advanced driver assistance systems. The BMW 540i xDrive goes from 0 to 100 km/h in about 4.7 seconds. The M550i xDrive runs on an eight-cylinder gasoline engine and produces 456 horsepower. There is also a 530e iPerformance plug-in hybrid.

LEXUS LS

Lexus introduced its LS flagship at the Detroit auto show in 1989. On Monday, it unveiled the latest version. The 2018 LS is longer, lower and wider than its predecessor. It also weighs 90 kilograms less, thanks to greater use of lightweight materials. Under the hood is a new, 415-horsepower turbocharged V-6. Other new features include a system that will automatically brake and steer away from obstacles and seats that provide passengers with Shiatsu massages.

AUDI Q8 CONCEPT SUV

Audi unveiled a concept version of the Q8 SUV hybrid, which it says will roll out in 2018. Audi officials said it will open a new segment for the brand. The Q8 is sleek, features a downward sloping front end and has as sporty yet elegant look. The concept was created under Audi chief designer Marc Lichte’s direction. His description of the vehicle also can be applied to an Olympic athlete or world-class race horse. “The waistline is very lean and the muscles extremely powerfully defined,” Lichte said in an interview in Audi’s technology magazine.

MERCEDES-BENZ GLA

The 2018 model year will kick off the redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLA compact SUV. Mercedes says the GLA will offer LED high-performance headlamps characterized by a colour temperature similar to daylight, and new seat covers and trim parts as well as chromed control panels in the interior. It also features a 360-degree camera that records the direct surroundings of the SUV. The GLA also offers autonomous braking and is standard-equipped with an “attention assist” features that can detect typical signs of drowsy behaviour.

MERCEDES-BENZ E CLASS COUPE

Daimler AG’s mainstream brand has redesigned its mid-size E Class Coupe. It also showed a redesigned Smart Electric Drive.

KIA STINGER

Kia Motors heads into new territory with the Stinger sports sedan. Designed in Germany and based on Kia 2011 GT concept, the Stinger has the elegant looks of a European fastback. Engines are still in development, but Kia says a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder will produce 255 horsepower; an optional 3.3-litre V-6 pushes that up to 365 horsepower. Kia is targeting a 0-to-100 km/h speed in 5.1 seconds.

GMC TERRAIN, CHEVROLET TRAVERSE

General Motors went small when it started revamping its aging mid-size people-hauling SUVs last year with the GMC Acadia. But it going bigger with the Acadia sibling, the Chevy Traverse. The company says Chevrolet buyers want more space, so the Traverse will seat up to eight and have more cargo room. It comes standard with a new 3.6-litre V-6 engine and nine-speed automatic transmission. A 2.0-litre turbo four is available. There also a new GMC Terrain small SUV with sleeker looks and smaller engines including 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre turbocharged four cylinders with nine-speed transmissions.

VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN

Volkswagen stretches out its Tiguan SUV to meet American demand for more space. The 2018 Tiguan also has more cargo space, sliding second-row seats and an optional third row. New safety options include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and a lane departure warning system. Under the hood is an updated 2.0-litre turbrocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 184 horsepower.

TOYOTA CAMRY

Toyota unveiled the eighth-generation Camry at the Detroit auto show Monday, at a time when car buyers are flocking to SUVs. The 2018 Camry has a more rounded look, new engines and transmissions with sportier handling.

HONDA ODYSSEY

The minivan segment has gotten smaller, but is still hotly contested. Honda is giving the Odyssey its first extensive makeover since 2011, adding high-tech innovations such as an intercom and a system that allows the driver and front passenger to monitor backseat passengers via display audio screen.

NISSAN QASHQAI/NISSAN ROGUE SPORT

A five-passenger SUV that will be slightly smaller than the Nissan Rogue. “Qashqai” takes its name from a nomadic Iranian clan of tribes, and was originally chosen as a name for its intriguing sound. That's what it will be called in Canada; in the United States, it will be called the Rogue Sport.

FORD F-150

Ford will give the 2018 model of the best-selling vehicle in Canada some modest appearance changes, and more significantly, new technology to reduce fuel consumption. For the first time, Ford will offer a diesel engine option in the F-150. The company is not releasing fuel economy estimates for that engine. A new 3.3-litre six-cylinder engine will also be offered and fuel-saving technology that shuts down the engine at a stop light will be available.

INFINITI QX50

Nissan’s luxury brand is showing a concept version of its redesigned QX50 mid-size SUV.