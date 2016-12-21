Sans-Zo Waterless Car Wash

Available at: Wal-Mart, Canadian Tire, Rona

Wal-Mart, Canadian Tire, Rona Price: 14.99

Driving away from the car wash in winter is always a game of chance. Will the door be frozen by the time you get home? Will the window be iced up? And really, how much water did it use?

Sans-Zo Waterless Car Wash not only saves you the trip and roughly 200 litres of water, it also leaves the car with a streak-free shine under a protective coating that claims to resist surface rust.

The ingredient list is short: water, biodegradable polymer emulsion, lemon-based solvent, preservatives and colorants – all words easy to say and ingredients easy on the environment.

It’s a breeze to use and faster than going to the car wash. A few clean microfibre cloths are all that’s needed (and maybe a warm day or garage). Spray the surface to be cleaned and let the microfibre cloth pick up the grime, dirt and salts. The second cloth picks up any residue and leaves a shine. The label said it’s good for glass, too, but it left a light film in our test.

Sans-Zo is a Canadian company co-owned by Cirque du Soleil’s Guy Laliberté, who also runs the charitable One Drop foundation. Sans-Zo gives 1 per cent of its sales to One Drop to help bring safe water and sanitation to communities throughout the world.

