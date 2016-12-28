Rain-X and Tune It! anti-fog liquids

For the sake of science, we tested Rain-X and Tune It! anti-fog liquids from Wal-Mart on the bathroom mirror and the results were a little hazy.

A mirror was sectioned into quarters for tests of both products, with a cleaned strip and a second section left untouched. Following the directions on the bottles, the remaining quarters were cleaned and all lint removed. Then, the anti-fog products were applied and rubbed in until they dried. The mirror was also buffed with a clean cloth. We then ran a hot shower to build up enough fog on the mirror.

The part that wasn’t cleaned was extremely foggy. The section that was cleaned with window cleaner was noticeably less foggy and the sections with the anti-fog applications were not foggy. But, for both, it was wet and blurry, so that if you were to drive, your vision would be impaired. After a second shower, the application wasn’t even apparent.

Testing them on the backseat window in the car wasn’t a good idea. The window looked like it was covered in plastic wrap and little fingers saw that as a vertical puddle to play in.

The best method is simple: Keep the window clean of haze to leave fewer particles for moisture to cling to and give your car a chance to warm up before hitting the road.

