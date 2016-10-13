Car Cane

Available at: Walmart.ca, Canadian Tire, Carcane.ca, home-care specialty stores

Walmart.ca, Canadian Tire, Carcane.ca, home-care specialty stores Price: $24.99 each … but wait! $19.99 (U.S.) for two on the Carcane.ca site (plus shipping)

No doubt you’ve seen the “But wait! There’s more” ads on TV. The Car Cane falls into the “as seen on TV” category and is usually passed over using PVR. But the bold red and black Car Cane might just be something that serves a purpose for a select crowd – including the elderly, injured or arthritic.

Its shiny forged aluminum key slides into the door latch on any vehicle. Swivel your legs to get them on the ground and then grab the big ring that fits snugly in any hand, with a little non-slip grip pad to help hold that grip as you add pressure. This way, one hand can push off the dash and the other doesn’t have to hold onto the dirty door jam. Our 87-year-old tester said it was most appreciated when stepping up into a truck or out of a low compact car.

Added features include a built-in LED flashlight with up to 100,000 hours of light (that’s more than 10 years), a cutter to slash a seatbelt and its shiny tip can smash a window. Our tester liked the flashlight but politely refused to test the cutter and the windshield breaker on her car.

