If you can’t be on a ZRX, you can always cast your eyes to your wrist to be reminded of the sweet ride you dream about. Honouring the 20th anniversary of the launch of the large muscle bikes that were sold from 1997 to 2001, z900.us has created a stylish wristwatch that looks like it came from the same dip tank as the Green Meanie.

The large, attention-getting timepiece is made in Germany. The classic Kawasaki green paint replicated on the face is instantly recognizable and, under its bold white hands, the watch sports a black “ZRX since 1997” logo. Three sub-dials on the face add to the sophistication.

But it’s more than just a pretty face. Not only does it keep time with quartz precision, it’s also a chronograph. The ZRX1100 has a top speed of 230 km/h, and this chronograph with the stopwatch feature can time the bike from zero to 60 in 2.9 seconds. Its functions also include 60-minute split-time display, 24-hour display and the date.

If green is too bold, go for the classic black face with white hands and numbers. Both designs have the same features.

