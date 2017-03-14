Defender HD 1080 Wired DVR Security System

Available at: homedepot.ca, bestbuy.ca, Defender-usa.com

Price: $399 for four cameras

Home robberies and auto theft are increasing in Canada, according to insurance experts. To protect yourself and your beloved auto on the driveway, consider beefing up your security system. The Defender HD 1080 comes with two to eight cameras that wire into your home. The bullet cameras are wide-angle and offer exceptionally clear images, night or day.

We have tested the cameras during an Alberta winter. They have survived.

A smartphone app lets you monitor your driveway from anywhere, live-stream to a designated monitor, or link a TV to the system. The surveillance setup is easily customizable and the list of features is almost overwhelming. Motion alerts can be sent directly to your smartphone.

Speaking of home invasion, make sure to change the factory-issued passwords. Hackers are fast to find your IP address, punch in the 1234 that is the usually default code and instantly invade your private space. Defender uses a 128-bit encryption, but that’s meaningless if you leave the door unlocked.

