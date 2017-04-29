DeWalt Wet/Dry Vacuum

Available at: Home Depot, Lowe’s, Amazon.ca

Price: $209 with battery, $126 without battery

Talk about tough. The DeWalt 1.9 L wet/dry handheld cordless vacuum is perfect for the ugly jobs, like cleaning out the dirt after a romp on the mucky back roads.

To reduce costs to the consumer, some of the cordless DeWalt tools using the interchangeable 20V Max DeWalt battery packs don’t come with the battery. This tool however comes with the battery and the charging base. Or, as some people say, the battery comes with a vacuum. (Battery and charging base are roughly $170.)

Clomps of dirt stuck to the carpet are no problem. The tough nozzle isn’t afraid of a good game of crush the clomp before sucking the crumbles into the big chamber. If you need to reach into a tough corner, the extendable rubber hose pulls out of the nozzle to reach that last pebble. The Gore HEPA wet/dry filter traps 99.97 per cent of the dust. Cleaning out the chamber is easy and the filter just needs a few taps to dump the dust or a fast rinse under the tap.

That battery does make it a bit heavy but it allows allows you to clean the entire interior in one go. There is a nozzle attachment kit you can purchase for the house but this beast is a beauty in the garage.

