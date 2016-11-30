MotoMaster Eliminator jump starter and power bank

Available at: Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Price: $139.99

Flashlight? Check. Power charger? Check. Booster cables? Check. Power booster? Check.

The winter road trip used to require a trunkful of safety features just in case something went wrong. Now with the pint-sized battery packs, all those things are wrapped in one.

MotoMaster has the tough little lithium-ion booster pack and power bank that packs a powerful punch. It can jump-start totally dead batteries on vehicles with up to 5.0-litre gas engines and 2.5-litre diesel engines. It’s also said to hold enough juice to boost 20 times before it needs recharging. A full charge takes three hours and it will hold it for up to a year.

Because you aren’t stretching to another vehicle’s battery, the 30-centimetre-long cables are all you need.

The other features include a multi-mode flashlight – including a strobe and “SOS” blink on one end, and a charging port on the other end for smartphones and tablets. The plug ports are covered with rubble tabs so if it gets tossed into the dusty trunk they stay clean. Most likely though it will be in the back seat, ready to charge the tablet for those endless screenings of Finding Dory.

