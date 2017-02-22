WeatherTech All-Vehicle Mats

Available at: Canadian Tire, CanadianTire.ca, Weathertech.ca, Amazon.ca

Price: $79.95

WeatherTech creates laser-measured custom fitting floor liners to protect your carpets but, being such specialized products, they can be pricey. The AVM series (All-Vehicle Mats) are modified by you to fit your auto and are roughly half the price.

Just like a dress pattern, there are lines to follow. Or in this case, huge grooves to cut to fit your auto’s driver, passenger and backseat floor space mats. The mat is made from a soft rubber-like Thermoplastic Elastomer compound that is odourless and pliable.

Measure carefully, get out the scissors and cut. Make sure the edges lay flat, the space under the gas pedal is clear of obstructions and, if you drive a standard, that the mat can’t catch on the clutch. It comes with two round gripping pads with sharp nibs to secure the driver’s mat firmly to the floor. Even without the grip pads, the passenger side mats didn’t wander from under our pushy feet. The deep grooves are designed to move water into a retention area that won’t leak into the vehicle. They are perfect for any season and come in regular or heavy duty.

