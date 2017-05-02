Ford Max Motor Dreams

Available at: Still in concept stage

Still in concept stage Price: Priceless, if baby sleeps

Forget the rocking chair. Forget the lullabies. Forget the midnight laps through the neighbourhood in the car. Ford has come to the rescue of frustrated parents. Well, maybe.

The auto maker has created a cozy crib that simulates the motion, engine noise and even the glow of passing street lights. The Max Motor Dreams crib design is sleek, like a high-end Ford, with rounded edges, muted colours and a plush interior. The prototype was designed at Ford’s Spain division and, if it works and is affordable, will be welcomed into many homes.

Here’s how it works: Parents download an app to their smartphone, then take the standard night-time drive through the neighbourhood. The data is downloaded to the Max Motor Dreams operating system. Night after night, the crib will come to life and the midnight road trips will be a thing of the past. The Max Motor Dreams moves gently, vibrating like the car and purring with the acceleration of the engine. A band of lights on the rim of the crib glow in sequence as if passing street lights. While baby sleeps, so will mom and dad.

And while it’s still just a prototype, Ford is considering putting the crib into full-scale production.

