Amalgam fine model cars
- Available at: amalgamcollection.com
- Price: $1,500-$18,000
You could try to justify the price. The real “Harrods” McLaren F1 GTR would cost, who knows, $20-million? So, $13,000 for a 1:8 scale version is a bargain, mathematically speaking. And yet, for the price, you could buy a full-size, fully drivable Nissan Micra. No matter. Amalgam, based in Bristol, England, hand-builds everything from new Ferraris to old F1 racers to prewar Bentleys, all in mind-boggling detail.
- Matt Bubbers
Bentley Butterfly Armchair
- Available at: luxurylivinggroup.com
- Price: $11,675-$20,800
Driving can be hard work. It’s always good to have a comfortable place to relax and, for that, Bentley offers a line of furniture including tables, beds, sofas and chairs. This Butterfly armchair features quilted diamond pattern stitching, pinstripe-grey wool and the Bentley badge. For the top price point, you get the highest-quality leather.
- Jordan Chittley
Belstaff Jackets
- Available at: Harry Rosen, belstaff.eu
- Price: $955-$1,241
The passionate driver in your life deserves an iconic Belstaff jacket, the epitome of British road-racing cool. Founded in 1924, Belstaff jackets have been featured in such films as The Great Escape, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps and Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince and worn by the likes of Will Smith, Brad Pitt, Naomi Watts, Daniel Radcliffe and Lawrence of Arabia. The Belstaff Roadmaster was introduced in 1981 and is the quintessential waxed-cotton driving jacket ($1,241). For the biker in your life, there’s the Trialmaster ($955).
- Andrew Clark
The Sea to Sky Exotic Driving Experience
- Available at: ScenicRush.com
- Price: $495-$1,295
Drive the Sea to Sky Highway in style. Scenic Rush offers two tours – one two-and-a-half hours, the other seven – to tempt you behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Gallardo, Ferrari F430 Spider, Audi R8 and Nissan GT-R. Departing from West Vancouver, you drive to either Squamish or Whistler and back. This is your chance to let the good times roll.
- Joanne Elves
Porsche Sport Driving School
- Available at: porschedriving.com
- Price: $1,800 (U.S.)
For the gearhead who gets a thrill at the track, the one-day High Performance Driving Course at Porsche’s sport driving school in Birmingham, Ala., is just the ticket. Held at Barber Motorsports road course, the packed day starts at 8 a.m. and includes four different Porsches, 3.83 kilometres of track with 16 corners and 24 metres of elevation. Lessons are held on the skid pad, autocross and in track-driving techniques.
- Jessica Leeder
Three-day rally school at Dirtfish
- Available at: dirtfish.com
- Price: $3,900 (U.S.)
Fancy yourself a rally driver? You’ll have trouble resisting the urge to add a dollop of left-foot braking into your daily commute after a course at Dirtfish rally school in Snoqualmie, Wash. A huge course sprawling across the grounds of a defunct lumbermill, the Dirtfish campus is a maze of S-bends, sweeping corners and technical terrain. Learn to huck a Subaru STI sideways and surf a wave of gravel like a pro.
- Brendan McAleer
Two-wheeled adventure
- Available at: edelweissbike.com
- Price: $5,000 and up-up-up
Any of more than 70 escorted motorcycle tours on six continents from edelweissbike.com. Ride your bike to Vegas or their bike around the world.
- Mark Richardson
