Amalgam fine model cars

Amalgam

You could try to justify the price. The real “Harrods” McLaren F1 GTR would cost, who knows, $20-million? So, $13,000 for a 1:8 scale version is a bargain, mathematically speaking. And yet, for the price, you could buy a full-size, fully drivable Nissan Micra. No matter. Amalgam, based in Bristol, England, hand-builds everything from new Ferraris to old F1 racers to prewar Bentleys, all in mind-boggling detail.

- Matt Bubbers

Bentley Butterfly Armchair

Luxury Living Group

Driving can be hard work. It’s always good to have a comfortable place to relax and, for that, Bentley offers a line of furniture including tables, beds, sofas and chairs. This Butterfly armchair features quilted diamond pattern stitching, pinstripe-grey wool and the Bentley badge. For the top price point, you get the highest-quality leather.

- Jordan Chittley

Belstaff Jackets

Harry Rosen

Available at: Harry Rosen, belstaff.eu



Harry Rosen, belstaff.eu Price: $955-$1,241



The passionate driver in your life deserves an iconic Belstaff jacket, the epitome of British road-racing cool. Founded in 1924, Belstaff jackets have been featured in such films as The Great Escape, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps and Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince and worn by the likes of Will Smith, Brad Pitt, Naomi Watts, Daniel Radcliffe and Lawrence of Arabia. The Belstaff Roadmaster was introduced in 1981 and is the quintessential waxed-cotton driving jacket ($1,241). For the biker in your life, there’s the Trialmaster ($955).

- Andrew Clark

The Sea to Sky Exotic Driving Experience

Scenic Rush

Drive the Sea to Sky Highway in style. Scenic Rush offers two tours – one two-and-a-half hours, the other seven – to tempt you behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Gallardo, Ferrari F430 Spider, Audi R8 and Nissan GT-R. Departing from West Vancouver, you drive to either Squamish or Whistler and back. This is your chance to let the good times roll.

- Joanne Elves

Porsche Sport Driving School

Porsche Canada/Porsche Sport Driving School

For the gearhead who gets a thrill at the track, the one-day High Performance Driving Course at Porsche’s sport driving school in Birmingham, Ala., is just the ticket. Held at Barber Motorsports road course, the packed day starts at 8 a.m. and includes four different Porsches, 3.83 kilometres of track with 16 corners and 24 metres of elevation. Lessons are held on the skid pad, autocross and in track-driving techniques.

- Jessica Leeder

Three-day rally school at Dirtfish

Brendan McAleer

Fancy yourself a rally driver? You’ll have trouble resisting the urge to add a dollop of left-foot braking into your daily commute after a course at Dirtfish rally school in Snoqualmie, Wash. A huge course sprawling across the grounds of a defunct lumbermill, the Dirtfish campus is a maze of S-bends, sweeping corners and technical terrain. Learn to huck a Subaru STI sideways and surf a wave of gravel like a pro.

- Brendan McAleer

Two-wheeled adventure

Edelweiss Bike Travel

Available at: edelweissbike.com



edelweissbike.com Price: $5,000 and up-up-up



Any of more than 70 escorted motorcycle tours on six continents from edelweissbike.com. Ride your bike to Vegas or their bike around the world.

- Mark Richardson