Simonize Headlight Polish Restoration Kit

Available at: Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Price: $14.99

It’s amazing how quicky plastic headlight covers can cloud up. Road salt, sand and everyday oxidization can cause them to become cloudy or yellow. Just like your teeth, the longer you leave the decay, the longer it will take to scrub the surface clean. A little proactive maintenance is cheaper than replacing the covers. We tested the Simonize headlight polish and, considering it goes on sale regularly, it was worth the effort.

The kit comes with everything you need except water, and I suggest you have a steady supply. Start by sticking the grittiest 2000 sandpaper to the yellow buffer tool – for what can be a long time. Depending on how tarnished your covers are, you may be scrubbing up and down then sideways for awhile. Continue sanding, moving up through the sandpaper grit size to smooth out and polish the cover. You can skip the hand-scrubbing and use a power buffer if the covers are in really rough shape. Either way, when you are happy with the results, apply the polish cream with the supplied microfiber cloth. Give it all a good rub and you should be dazzled with the outcome.

