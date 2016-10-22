Antifreeze/Coolant Tester

Available at: Automotive supply stores

Automotive supply stores Price: $7.99 and up

Everybody who seasonally or annually checks the radiator in their car raise your hand.

I thought so.

So many of us neglect to do simple checks that could save a costly trip to the mechanic. A quick check of the radiator fluid will let you know if the old beater is worthy of another winter or, for that matter, another summer after that.

With the engine cold, check to see if the fluid is topped up. If the antifreeze/coolant level is low, check the driveway for drips. A leak can be repaired easier than a cracked radiator. Next, grab that inexpensive antifreeze tester and slip it into the overflow or the radiator to test the ratio of water to antifreeze. Draw fluid up to the line and watch its little red arrow go up.

It should stop at a 50/50 split between water and antifreeze. On the antifreeze side of the meter, the arrow should point above the -37C line for proper protection against winter and 129C for summer protection (on the boiling point chart on the flip side). Always check your owner’s manual for what the manufacturer requires on your vehicle, too.

Special to The Globe and Mail

