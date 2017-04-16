Diono Warm ’N Go Deluxe

Available at: Babies ’R Us, West Coast Kids, Snuggle Bugz

Babies ’R Us, West Coast Kids, Snuggle Bugz Price: $15.99

Babies can be fussy. That’s not news, but you can avoid road rage from the backseat when it’s time for a soothing bottle of warm milk. Instead of jamming a bottle next to the radiator like our parents said they did, you can plug a soft-sided warming pocket into the 12-volt socket and continue to drive.

Diono Warm ’N Go Deluxe is made from stretchy neoprene that contours to fit any shape of bottle or jar of food. Plug it in and the indicator light shows the power is on. The Warm ’N Go can either hang from the dashboard or fit into a cup holder. Put the bottle in and wait roughly 15 minutes for the liquid to reach a calming temperature. This deluxe version has a thermostat that turns off at 15C and will keep the bottle at that temperature until you unplug the device. There is no off switch.

Don’t worry about losing the 12-volt plug for the duration; there is a USB port in the DC connector, so you can continue to play lullabies on your smartphone.

Report Typo/Error