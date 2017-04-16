Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Diono Warm ’N Go Deluxe
Diono Warm ’N Go Deluxe

GADGET

Keep a backseat baby calm with this in-car milk bottle warmer Add to ...

JOANNE ELVES

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Diono Warm ’N Go Deluxe

  • Available at: Babies ’R Us, West Coast Kids, Snuggle Bugz
  • Price: $15.99

Babies can be fussy. That’s not news, but you can avoid road rage from the backseat when it’s time for a soothing bottle of warm milk. Instead of jamming a bottle next to the radiator like our parents said they did, you can plug a soft-sided warming pocket into the 12-volt socket and continue to drive.

Diono Warm ’N Go Deluxe is made from stretchy neoprene that contours to fit any shape of bottle or jar of food. Plug it in and the indicator light shows the power is on. The Warm ’N Go can either hang from the dashboard or fit into a cup holder. Put the bottle in and wait roughly 15 minutes for the liquid to reach a calming temperature. This deluxe version has a thermostat that turns off at 15C and will keep the bottle at that temperature until you unplug the device. There is no off switch.

Don’t worry about losing the 12-volt plug for the duration; there is a USB port in the DC connector, so you can continue to play lullabies on your smartphone.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeDrive

Also on The Globe and Mail

Why electric cars are popular in one Quebec region (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular