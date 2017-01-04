Purse Pouch

Female drivers know the routine: You’re at a drive-through window ready to pay for the latte. While the cashier impatiently holds the beverage, you’re doing the frantic, shoulder-wrenching gymnastic manoeuvre to pat down the back seat in search of the purse. The purse had inevitably slid onto the wet floor at the last stop sign and there’s one more salt stain adding to the distressed look on the leather.

Now, there is a better way to store the purse.

The television commercials for the Purse Pouch may seem silly enough to mute the sound. But, after giving the product a test, for $15, it’s a cheap way to stay organized.

The straps clip to the outside headrest posts while the bottom is secured by looping an adjustable string through the hinge of the console between the two front seats. Empty, it looks like a badminton net.

It’s easy to toss purses, phones, chargers, lunch bags and small shopping into the mesh bag. Everything you need is within arms reach and visible. Gymnastic manoeuvres not required.

