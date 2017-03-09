Magellan MiVue 658

Available at: Magellan.com, Canadiantire.ca, Amazon.ca

Price: $299.99 at Canadiantire.ca (watch for sale prices on Magellan.com)

Dash-cams are getting more sophisticated. Take, for instance, the Magellan MiVue 658. This lightweight camera has an intuitive touch screen that’s easy to use, with many functions to program your personal preferences. Attach it to the windshield, plug it into the car charger and the 1080-HD camera is ready to record everything from spectacular scenery to a hit-and-run in crystal-clear colour. The screen shows time-of-day and your current speed while the 150-degree lens captures all the data and stores it on an 8GB card.

When you are ready to view the data, check it on the camera or use WiFi and the MiVue app to download it to your smartphone or computer. You can share your video of Sasquatch crossing the road instantly to your YouTube and Facebook accounts through the MiVue Manager. Or, if something more serious happens, the GPS and time stamp show exactly when and where an accident happened. Even if your car is turned off, the Impact Sensor will activate and capture the licence plate number of the guy who just smashed your bumper in the parking lot. Comparing it with the Magellan 240, that was tested a few months ago, the 658 is worth the extra expense.

