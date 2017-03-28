MileIQ

Available at: App Store and Google Play

App Store and Google Play Price: Forty free trips, $5.99 (U.S.) monthly or $59.99 annually

How does it go? Swipe right if you like, left if you don’t? Forget it. This isn’t a dating app. MileIQ logs business or personal mileage so your accountant and Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) will love you. Does that mean they will swipe right?

MileIQ is free to download and easy to use. Leave “Drive Detection” on to monitor every trip. Use its subheadings or create your own to keep tabs on your travel. At the end of a drive, swipe right and click on categories such as “Between Offices” or “Airport Travel.” Swiping left for personal use, you can log those trips to “hockey, soccer or mall” – to let the kids know just how often you are their chauffeur.

The free version includes tracking 40 trips a month. The paid version is unlimited.

At the end of each month, download the spreadsheet. All the trips should be there and the math, based on the most recent CRA values for expensing personal vehicles, is done. The spreadsheet can still be altered to either add or delete trips swiped in error, or missed.

MileIQ is a bit of a battery pig on your smartphone, so employ the “Working Hours” setting to disable it when you are not using it. After all, you might need to save the battery for that hot dating app.

