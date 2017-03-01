Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker

Available at: Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Price: 89.99 (four-pack)

The average adult spends six minutes every day looking for misplaced keys, according to a study commissioned by Swedish home furnishings giant IKEA. Are you constantly looking – or is someone in your house walking off with the car keys?

Well, help is here.

Now you can tap a button on your smartphone to hear your keys sing a merry tune from the bottom of your daughter’s purse that was dropped at the door.

Or, see their location on a map within 30 metres.

Or, see that they are out-of-range and are most likely in the car.

The simple-to-use Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker is available as a single or four-pack. Each one has a big hole in the corner to clip it to things. Sync each one to your free smartphone app, then forget about it.

Click on the app, find the item on your list to locate and listen. If you don’t hear anything, locate it with the map that shows its last known location.

And if it’s your phone you’ve misplaced, double click the tile on the keys and listen for it to ring.

With a year-long battery life, the tile will give you back that day-and-a-half each year that is spent looking.

