Auto Trends Plaid Comfort Kit

Available at: Canadian Tire, Amazon.ca

Canadian Tire, Amazon.ca Price: $29.99

Crabby teenagers and cranky toddlers are the bane of any driver on a cold winter morning drive. Tossing them half-asleep into the back seat ends in one of two ways: They sit and shiver and complain that they are cold; or they fall back to sleep with their head at an angle, bobbing on every bump and turn. Either way, you know they will complain all day. Auto Trends packages a cozy antidote in a pleasing plaid package.

The blanket is just the right size to wrap across a full-sized human with just enough to tuck in the edges to keep the cool air out. Even though it is lightweight, the soft flannel traps the warmth. The neck pillow is just the right size to tuck under the chin and clip together so the pillow can’t slip out. While testing it, someone suggested that it can be worn like an odd-looking head band for those people who like to lean on the window or the door jam. If that passenger wakes up happy, that’s all that matters. It all tucks away in a tote bag – ready for the next chilly adventure.

Special to The Globe and Mail

