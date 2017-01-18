Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Mothers Mag & Aluminum Polish (Joanne Elves/The Globe and Mail)
Mothers Mag & Aluminum Polish (Joanne Elves/The Globe and Mail)

Gadget

Polish smells, but it’s like spa treatment for your car Add to ...

JOANNE ELVES

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Mothers Mag & Aluminum Polish

If the neglected aluminum wheels on your classic could talk, they’d be humming a merry tune after the facial you gave them with Mothers Mag & Aluminum Polish. The smelly – yet effective – jar of white cream works like a day at the spa.

First, clean the metal surface you intend to shine – such as the mags, pipes and valve covers – of excess grime and dirt. Use a soft microfibre cloth or sturdy paper towel to massage the soft cream onto the surface. Talk nicely, rub gently and the oxidization will lift and soil the cloth instantly. Use an old toothbrush to work into seams and corners to continue the shine or to clean out any polish that gets wedged in. Use a second clean towel to buff it all.

Just like that, all that neglect is a distant memory.

And this polish isn’t just for the car. For example, my laundry-room sink is shining like new again. Take note though, it’s not designed for chrome, gold plating and painted or coated metals.

Sign up for our newly-designed weekly newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeDrive

Also on The Globe and Mail

The three stand-out cars at the Detroit auto show (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular