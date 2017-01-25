Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Joanne Elves/The Globe and Mail
(Joanne Elves/The Globe and Mail)

Gadget

Princess Auto squeegee will keep your garage puddle-free Add to ...

JOANNE ELVES

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Power Fist Floor Squeegee

  • Available at: Princess Auto
  • Price: $24.99 (68 cm), $27.49 (91 cm)

Winter in Canada can be sloppy, the constant cycle of snow and melting a menace. And one of the worst messes is the puddles in the garage. Every time you pull in, that snow and slush that’s stuck to the chassis of the car slowly drips and collects in the floor’s imperfections. A stop in the broom isle at Princess Auto will tidy up the problem.

The Power Fist Straight Blade Floor Squeegee is available with either a 68-centimetre- or 91-centimetre-long rubber blade. Attach it to a sturdy handle, and drag it along the floor – and it works better than a squeegee kid at the corner.

The squeegee also makes fast work of a dusting of snow on the driveway and sidewalk.

