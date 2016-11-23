Diono See Me Too mirror

Available at: Canadian Tire, Toys “R” Us

Canadian Tire, Toys “R” Us Price: $19.99

Many a backseat battle of, “He/She started it!” would have been solved immediately if my mom had the Diono See Me Too rear-view mirror – but back then, those arguments were ended when she pulled over and threatened, “Do you want to walk from here?” Yes, even at four years old, we feared the dreaded walk of shame. Everyone in the neighbourhood knew who started the fight simply by seeing who the car was following up our street.

The Diono See Me Too mirror is great for mom to monitor the backseat politics, but it’s also perfect for keeping an eye on a child sitting in front-facing car seats. The reflective surface is a slightly concave swivelling plastic safety mirror that clamps under a vehicle’s existing rear-view mirror. It’s easy to see if the tot is happy, sad, shoving crayons up his nose or nodding off in a horrible neck cricking posture. And it gives mom and child a visual connection.

Internet reviews featured complaints about distorted views, but we didn’t experience that. There were also complaints about the swivel and screw attachment breaking. Again, no problem during our testing.

