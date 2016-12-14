Lego Caterham Seven

Lego

Some assembly required, just like a real Caterham. Based on the old Lotus 7 design of Colin Chapman, Caterhams are still built in England and they’re still pound-for-pound the greatest toy on four wheels. With 770 pieces, the Lego kit will keep any child or gearhead busy and content for hours.

- Matt Bubbers

Car-shaped bottle opener

Racetrack Style

Available at: Racetrack Style



Racetrack Style Price: $18



After your car is safely parked and you are feeling parched, what better way to open a cold beer than with a bottle opener in the shape of your favourite car? Racetrack Style offers dozens of stainless-steel beer poppers – including this Porsche 911 Classic, a 1968 Mustang Fastback and a Ferrari F40.

- Jordan Chittley

Car Cufflinks

CuffArt

For the driver who has everything (including dress shirts) – give cufflinks made from reclaimed engine parts from cuffart.com. Cadillac and Ford Piston Rod cufflinks are $95 (U.S.). Audi, BMW, Porsche 911 Piston Rod cufflinks are $155. The piston-rod bearings come with stamped part specs and engine-wear patina. They arrive tucked in a gift box with a certificate of authenticity. Note: If the recipient asks to see the certificate – keep them for yourself.

- Andrew Clark

Custom hand-crafted pen

Available at: Tracy Fine Products (on Facebook)



Tracy Fine Products (on Facebook) Price: $75



While others fidget during the budget meeting, you can be shifting gears or spinning mag wheels on your custom hand-crafted pen. These gems are made in Cochrane, Alta., and can slip in any stocking for Christmas.

- Joanne Elves

Leather goods

Available at: mariclaro.ca



mariclaro.ca Price: $69 and up



The most affordable way to own a piece of vintage-auto history is to literally buy a piece of this artist’s offering. Canadian designers Willa Murray and Sven Schlegel up-cycle leather from old cars (pulled from seats, doors and even seat belts), transforming them into hand-crafted hip weekender duffels, wallets, knapsacks and handbags. Most are stamped with the vehicle name, make, model and VIN number, so you’ll know exactly what you're sporting.

- Jessica Leeder

The Little Red Racing Car/The Silver Speedster

Finding a way to pass along automotive enthusiasm to the next generation is tricky; picture books about cars are usually too cutesy to be realistic. However, the works of Dwight Knowlton are genuine and beautiful. His first book, The Little Red Racing Car, won several medals for its appeal. His latest work is a unique father-daughter work that should appeal to the classic Porsche fan.

- Brendan McAleer

Mercedes-Benz wine stopper set

Mercedes-Benz

Available at: Mercedes-Benz dealers



Mercedes-Benz dealers Price: $84.95



Have a glass of wine and toast your expensive car, or drown your sorrows that you still drive a heap of junk. Either way, seal the bottle with a Mercedes wine stopper and you’ll feel better. A set of four includes three painted wooden stoppers and one stainless-steel stopper, all in the form of a 300 SL gear knob.

- Mark Richardson