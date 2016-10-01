Glass-cleaner wipes

Automotive retailers Price: $7.99 and $8.99

Shelves and bins at the auto store are lined with canisters of hope. You grab one, hoping the damp wipes will clean the windows and leave no streaks. In the spirit of science, Armor All and Invisible Glass were pitted against each other on the windshield and the kitchen window.

At $8.99, Armor All offered 25 wipes in a tube that promises the wipes will stay moist. Pulling the first one out, it did feel damp but on the light side of moist. It cleared the haze off the inside of the window.

At $7.99, Invisible Glass had 28 wipes and promised to make the glass invisible. It also said its wipes were 33 per cent larger than other brands, but I couldn’t figure out how that was determined. I liked the thick cloth, but it left lint on the window. Like Armor All, it did the job.

However, both products left streaks and a milky haze. Same thing on the kitchen window. The only way either is going to do any good is to follow them with vinegar water and a microfibre cloth.

