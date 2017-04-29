I have a 2004 Jetta TDI Sport purchased new. When I purchased the vehicle it came with everything except traction control. I am considering purchasing a new vehicle, leaving the TDI Sport as my winter car. Is it possible to add traction control to it by changing the computer or is it more than that? – Angelo

Intriguing. Most related requests are from drivers looking to disable their traction control because they feel it interferes with their spirited driving style.

Vehicles equipped with traction control use the information from the anti-lock brake (ABS) system, comprised primarily of four-wheel speed sensors and an ABS control module. The information provided by the ABS sensors is used primarily to prevent any wheel from locking up when under heavy braking. The traction control system uses that same wheel speed information to limit wheel spin when the driver’s acceleration demands exceeds the available tire grip.

If memory serves me correctly, the 2004 Jetta TDI “Sport” trim level was a Canada-only model with the traction control and other features omitted to make the retail price of the car more attractive to Canadian buyers. One would have to purchase all the additional sensors, wire harnesses and miscellaneous bits and pieces, then find a technician with generous VW know-how to be able to install and make it operational, which I believe, would hardly be worth it.

