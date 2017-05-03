When you name a car “Demon,” a little criticism is probably expected. So it’s unlikely that anyone at Dodge was surprised when Automotive News ran an editorial screaming, “Keep the Dodge Demon off our roads.”

It wasn’t the devilish name that upset them; it was the vehicle’s specs. The publication maintained that the car, which can go from zero to 60 miles an hour in 2.3 seconds, is too dangerous for public use.

There will be 3,300 of the 2018 models for sale at almost $100,000 (U.S.) each.

Car nuts and journalists roundly denounced the article. A few noted that unveiling such a controversial set of wheels was a sly marketing strategy inspired by the contentious launch of the 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, self-proclaimed “most powerful muscle car ever.” One Hellcat owner crashed his an hour after driving off the lot.

It’s quite possible that Dodge was pleased by the controversy. The Dodge Demon’s slogan is, after all: “Domestic. Not domesticated.” A couple of other ones they might want to consider are “Barely legal” and “Almost lethal.”

Banning specific makes of automobile is an interesting concept. Those in favour of banning the Demon would use the same argument as those who are against automatic weapons. Nobody who intends to obey the law needs that much firepower. Those against would argue that cars don’t kill people. Drivers kill people. Statistically, you’re more likely to be killed in a cheap car than a sports car.

I’d argue that someone contemplating buying a Dodge Demon is a die-hard gearhead – someone who cares about driving – and might be a more skilled driver than someone who doesn’t care about driving and just wants a car to get him around. I’m against the ban.

That said, if we are going to ban specific types of vehicles – in the same way Ontario has banned the pit bull (the dog, not the singer) – then I have a few suggestions.

The Pontiac Sunfire: They stopped making these "cars" a few years ago, but I still see the odd one on the road and it really annoys me. Can't say why, but if pressed, I'd say the sporty and affordable Pontiac Sunfire embodies everything that is wrong with the world. Plus, the name is redundant – Sun. Fire. The sun is made almost exclusively of fire and fiery gas. Just call it the Pontiac Sun.

The Hummer: I'd ban this from urban areas. The Hummer was created because Arnold Schwarzenegger wanted a commercial version of the Gulf War Humvee (High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle) used in Desert Storm. That's enough reason to hate them.

Hatchbacks and wagons: They should be banned because they promote ambivalence. Just get an SUV. Make a decision.

Any car shaped like a box: Question: What is the ugliest car in history? Answer: The Nissan Cube. Ban.

Minivans: I would ban the van. Why? I drive a Dodge Grand Caravan and if they were banned, I wouldn't have to drive it any more.

There could be plenty of others. Some might say BMW owners are more likely to take two parking spots and therefore deserve to be banned. Some would say the Mazda Miata should be banned because it is the sports car equivalent of diet cola. The list of possible ban-worthy automobiles is a long one. It may be best to resist the urge.

