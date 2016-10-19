It’s called the Toyopet Crown, and it was mostly terrible. The first car exported to North America by Toyota, it’s a cheerful-looking compact sedan with lots of chrome and a wheezy 60-horsepower four-cylinder engine. Launched at a time when something like a ‘57 Chevy offered four times as much power from its small-block V-8, the Toyopet struggled to keep up in fast-moving traffic on America’s broad new interstates.

Photos by Brendan McAleer

Nearly six decades later, the complicated drivetrain of a Toyota Highlander Hybrid whirrs easily up to speed as it passes a tractor trailer en route to Toyota’s headquarters in Torrance. From the long-ago stumble of the Toyopet, the company has become the largest car manufacturer in the world, building everything from full-size pickup trucks to this family-friendly gas-sipper. As I near the museum, I pass one of Toyota’s hydrogen-refuelling stations, complete with two Mirai fuel-cell sedans filling up.

That’s the future of the company, but let’s take a tour of the past. A pale blue 1958 Toyopet Crown stands guard at the door. “Come take a look,” it seems to grin. “Look what I started.”

There are some 120 cars here, representing everything from Toyota’s work on electric and hybrid machines to its motorsport heritage. Fittingly, the first thing you see are the trucks.

In Toyota’s first year of sales in 1958, the company sold just 288 vehicles: 287 Toyopets and one Land Cruiser. “Aha,” I hear you say, “I’ve never heard of a Toyopet, but I know what a Land Cruiser is.” The tough and plucky Land Cruiser held the beachhead for Toyota’s fledgling sales efforts, and the company’s pickup trucks started arriving soon afterwards.

Take a look, for instance, at this aptly-named Stout 1900. Powered by the tough 3R 1.9-litre four-cylinder engine, the Stout started Toyota’s reputation for building essentially unkillable pickup trucks. Here, it’s surrounded by its descendants, the Hilux and the Tacoma.

As the ancestor of the Camry and Corolla, the Crown and the Corona of the 1960s erased memories of the slow and goofily named Toyopet with efficiency and durable mechanics. The Corona, in particular, gained a reputation for being overbuilt, and its 90-horsepower engine offered solid power while still being thrifty to operate. The museum’s example is a ‘66, Toyota’s breakthrough year; the company sold nearly 15,000 Coronas, more than all the combined Toyota sales for the previous eight years.

At the back of the museum, kitty-corner to the race cars, are two examples of Japan’s first and probably finest supercar: the 2000GT. Each of these cars is worth more than $1-million today – built by Yamaha, they represent both an incredibly high level of quality and stunning beauty.

The 2000GT was Toyota’s first foray into motorsports. Toyota hired a young Carroll Shelby to prepare a couple of cars for SCCA racing, and they came within a hair of clinching the championship title. The 2000GT also subsequently set an endurance-racing record.

Toyota has a huge number of former racing machines here, from Baja-prepped trophy trucks to Indycars. The GTO and GTU Celicas look like extreme, fender-flared versions of the road cars you could actually buy. And racing prototypes, like the Eagle Mk III GTP driven by Juan Manuel Fangio II, are steps on the path towards the Le Mans racers Toyota fields at the most prestigious endurance race in the world. It nearly won it this year.

But let’s return to more ordinary sporty cars. Toyota has several examples of its MR2 and Celica, and an early Celica Supra. The first-generation MR2 is an underappreciated classic: The final chassis development was done not far from here on the Angeles Crest canyon road, under the direction of champion racing driver Dan Gurney.

However, if I could sneak the keys to just one of these feisty little Toyotas for a day, it’d have to be the factory-spec burgundy 1980s Corolla GT-S, tucked in a line of Coronas and Corollas. You can’t find stock versions of these cars any more: They’re the original hachiroku, the reason the Scion FR-S is now called the Toyota 86.

Then there’s the really weird stuff. Toyota has concepts and SEMA show cars here, as well as a few movie stars. Probably the most famous is the Lexus 2054 built for the Tom Cruise’s movie Minority Report. There’s also a modern tribute to Marty McFly’s black 1985 Toyota pickup from Back to the Future.

However, the real gems of the museum aren’t the cars. After viewing the gleaming classics and the battle-scarred racing machines and the oddballs (Wait, is that a Prius converted for Bonneville Salt Flat racing? It is!), I take a closer look at the pictures hung on the dividers that separate the rows of machines.

Here are softball jerseys worn by a team of Toyota employees, pictures of smiling dealers from the early days, and messages of thanks from visiting Japanese executives. Here is the story of former Toyota USA chairman Yukiyasu Togo realizing his dream of flying around the world in his little Cessna. Here is a pioneering female racing driver fastening her helmet.

Toyota is a massive corporation, huge and anonymous in scale. But the museum in Torrance doesn’t just preserve the milestone accomplishments of the company; it keeps something more important alive: the stories of the people who built this brand.

As I leave, the homely little Toyopet stands at the door, grinning its chrome farewell. It guards a treasure trove.