My 2015 Mini Cooper includes a three-year standard maintenance/service. I've been told by the service department that this is covered once a year. How often should the new Mini have an oil change? – Martha

As you have indicated, all scheduled maintenance is covered by Mini for three years or 50,000 kilometres (whichever occurs first).

In an attempt to answer your question, I conducted multiple searches, but was unable to locate any definitive oil-change interval information. Therefore, I came up with my own number. One oil change a year, for three years, to a max of 50,000 kilometres, leads me to believe that Mini is expecting the bulk of their customers to average roughly 16,700 kilometres a year.

This does sound like a high interval, yet is common for European cars that use specialized long-life synthetic oils. While the vehicle is under their care, you will have to adhere to the dealer’s exact recommendations.

Nevertheless, for those owners keeping their vehicles long term post-warranty, I err on the side of caution and shorten that number to 12,000 kilometres or once a year.

