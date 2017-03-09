The lease on my 2013 BMW 328i ends at the end of March. I have put about 55,000 on the car and plan to buy out the lease. Should I purchase the warranty and service plan from my BMW dealer or do something else? The BMW plan is quoted at $7,044 plus tax for three years or 160,000 kilometres.

David B.

Most sophisticated European vehicles require extended warranties. However, given the amount of kilometres you are driving, you will not get anywhere near the mileage limitation of this plan before it expires. Unfortunately, that large premium will be expended at a time when the vehicle may not require much attention, leaving me with reasonable doubt that you will realize the policy’s full value. Having a factory warranty is enticing though, so be sure to examine other manufacturer options.

If nothing works for you at the dealer level, look to a third party. There are multiple companies to choose from, so be sure to explore. Tim Ford, at NationWide Auto Warranty, suggested a product that has no time limit, offering respectable coverage up to 200,000 kilometres for considerably less than $7,000. While not a bumper-to-bumper, maintenance-included program, it offers benefits during a period of the vehicle’s life when you may need it most.

Most plans are transferable, so should you decide to sell the car, either policy will make your vehicle an attractive choice to any buyer.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject area.

Sign up for our newly-designed weekly newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter

Report Typo/Error