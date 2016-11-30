Here’s some automotive excitement you can hold in your hand: the keys to a bright blue, stickshift Camaro SS, and a rally-striped one-64th scale version of the car. Talk about a pair of Hot Wheels, one powered by a 455-horsepower small-block Chevy V-8, the other fed by imagination. Pop the cardboard off the plastic bubble, tuck the toy in your pocket and hit the starter button. It’s playtime in California.

Photos by Brendan McAleer

The Camaro celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, old enough to have been a dream car to a kid growing up in the 1960s and 70s. If you didn’t have your license, no problem: Starting in 1968, putting some all-American muscle in your personal garage didn’t require a driving test, and only cost around a dollar. Hot Wheels released 16 models in its first run, starting with a dark-blue custom Camaro. It was an instant success.

General Motors has recognized this link before, releasing a Hot Wheels package for the Camaro in 2013. Essentially a cosmetic upgrade, the so-equipped car nonetheless highlighted the two-way street between automotive reality and scale-sized fantasy. Hot Wheels is car culture and car culture is Hot Wheels.

With that in mind, I slotted the rumbling Camaro’s shifter into first gear and set a course for a business park in El Segundo, Calif. Here, in a low building that looks utterly unassuming from the street, is the Hot Wheels design studio. It’s where dreams become real.

Talk with any automotive designer, and you’ll soon realize that the reality of building a car to modern requirements is a Herculean task. If you grew up doodling cars in the margins of your schoolbooks, it has to be disheartening to learn that a low, wedge-like silhouette won’t pass pedestrian safety regulations, or that a complex curve is just too expensive to manufacture. Not only must the bean-counters be appeased, but you’re also working as a single cog in a machine; you’re more likely to be designing a single element, like a headlight, instead of a whole car.

At Hot Wheels, there are no such constraints. The designer of that first Camaro, Harry Bentley Bradley, was a trained industrial designer who worked at General Motors; against official company policy, he illicitly submitted his wilder designs to Hot Rod and Custom magazines, publishing them under a pseudonym in his off-hours. Mattel approached him in the mid-1960s, and he ended up creating most of the original run of 16 cars, each a little love poem to SoCal car culture.

I park the Camaro next to a Prius (hey, Mattel has an accounting department, too), and walk through the front doors. Hot Wheels runs on an 18-month development cycle and it is already ramping up for its 50th anniversary in 2018. Much of what I see scattered on tables and sketched out on workboards isn’t allowed to be photographed.

Over the course of a year, the Hot Wheels design studio will produce 1,000-1,200 unique cars. That’s more than 100 different castings, each with unique paint schemes. Some models aim for authenticity, like the speed-record livery of the green-and-yellow Toyota 2000GT. Some are just flights of fancy, like the just released X-wing for the Star Wars line.

I can’t tell you about the upcoming line, but I can talk about how a Hot Wheels comes to life and shows up in your grocery basket. First, a designer comes up with a concept. This can be a tie-in with a real-life brand – the Gas Monkey Garage guys were in the lobby when I was there, getting ready for the launch of their special Hot Wheels line – or it can be simply a faithful representation of a favourite car. Designer Jun Imai is a massive classic Japanese car fan, and designed tributes to the Initial-D Toyota AE86, the Hakosuka Nissan GT-R and even a Datsun 510 wagon to match the one he owns.

Once a design is sketched out, the copy goes to Manson Cheung. His cubicle is awash with pop-culture items, and there’s a picture of a DeLorean DMC-12 on the wall.

“Yeah, that’s my DeLorean,” he says when asked about it. “I always loved them, ever since I saw Back to the Future.”

Cheung is responsible for turning a sketch into a virtual sculpture. He opens a desk drawer and pulls out a clay model that was used to create the Hot Wheels version of Lightning McQueen, hero of Pixar’s Cars. These days, he uses a computer program to artificially sculpt the shape. At his insistence, I pick up the controller and scrape a hole through the design he’s working on. Oops. Good thing there’s a back button.

Cheung came to Mattel through an internship, and is responsible for doing a lot of the character cars. He opens another of his dozen desk drawers and shows me a 3D-printed version of the flying DeLorean. It’s his own design, a toy version of his personal dream car that thousands will get to play with.

Once a design is finalized, physically printed for critique, the factory then creates a prototype for casting. Just outside the main design cubicles, there’s even a micrometer-accurate test track to make sure that design briefs are met: the new Star Wars spaceship-themed cars have to hit maximum track performance standards.

Then it’s over to the marketing department, which comes up with special lines and attractive packaging. Jimmy Liu, a self-confessed toy geek who gave up an office job to work for Mattel, is up to his knees in Hot Wheels.

“I was always a big collector,” he says. “And now I’m surrounded by toy cars all day long.”

Working for Hot Wheels is like being given a job at the car version of Willy Wonka’s factory. There are ramps and jumps everywhere, prototype playsets for stunts, collector-grade accuracy and cars designed to represent your favourite superhero. There’s the nose cone of a race car from the Indy 500’s 100th-year anniversary on one wall, and a full-size model of the bright-pink Beach Bomb, the most expensive and collectible Hot Wheels ever made.

In the lobby of the design studio, there’s also a giant orange ramp, stretching up a couple of storeys. I pull the toy Camaro from my pocket and let it fire off a couple of loop-the-loops before it noisily crashes off the track.

It’s good to be a grownup. I get to drive real cars, and a car like the Camaro delivers the goods. But as for pure fun, Hot Wheels still doesn’t cost much more than a dollar, is still powered by imagination – and is still excitement you can hold in your hand.