Nowhere is inequality more evident than in the sports-car market. There are more multimillion-dollar hypercars than ever before, and they’re selling out fast. Boutique auto makers simply can’t produce gold-laced carbon fibre or 1,000-horsepower engines fast enough to keep up with demand. Bugatti, Koenigsegg, McLaren, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Pagani, Aston Martin, Mercedes-AMG: the gross gilded opulence of some of these treasures would be enough to send King Louis XIV to his vomitorium in delight.

Don’t fret. Car companies promise the technology will trickle down to the peasant cars. Garbage. Your Mazda MX-5, Subaru BR-Z or Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 will never be blessed with a quad-turbocharged engine or a carbon chassis.

Leave it to the French to start the revolution.

The new Alpine A110 looks even prettier than the latest from Ferrari.

Renault is relaunching the historic Alpine brand with a back-to-basics, pure and affordable sports car. The new Alpine A110 – launched at the Geneva International Motor Show in March amidst a gaggle of million-dollar motors – is a mid-engine, rear-drive coupe that looks even prettier than the latest from Ferrari. At 1,080 kilograms, it weighs half as much as Bugatti’s Chiron.

“It’s a kind of modern sports car,” said Antony Villain, Alpine’s design director. The self-taught Parisian designer has been working to relaunch Alpine for more than four years. His was among the smallest, cheapest, least-powerful cars unveiled in Geneva, and yet the Alpine booth was packed with people ogling the new machine.

The enthusiast market is hungry for back-to-basics vehicles. Just look at Singer, which charges upward of $500,000 for a fettled vintage Porsche 911, and has a waiting list longer than your local emergency room.

“Because of constraints from CO2, the mindset is totally changing,” Villain said. “[The A110 offers] a way to have pleasure but be efficient; it’s not very expensive to buy, not expensive to own. I think this philosophy of having pleasure without huge power, arrogance, price – I think it’s pretty modern. And very French.”

If you make a car lighter, it needs less power and material, and should cost less, too. It’s simple physics. It’s not a new idea – see Colin Chapman’s 1957 Lotus 7 – but fuel economy targets are giving it new life.



The entire car is aluminum, which is mostly glued and riveted together, making it lighter.

It’s the difference between dancing with Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson versus a prima ballerina. One is more likely to step on you, and it’s going to hurt a lot more when it happens.

Alpine was born in 1955 by a Renault dealer in Dieppe named Jean Rédélé. He liked to enter local rally races, but didn’t like to lose. His cars were built to compete in the Alps – hence Alpine – on narrow roads that favoured small, light, agile cars. Not only does the new A110 share Rédélé’s philosophy, but the style of his old Alpines, too.

An Alpine A110 won the first World Rally Championship season in 1973. Alpine also dabbled in Formula One under parent company Renault’s banner, and won the 1978 24 Hours of Le Mans outright.

The engine in the new A110 is a rather normcore 1.8-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder, built under the Renault-Nissan Alliance. It makes 250 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. Compared with Porsche’s Cayman, it’s slightly down on power, but the Alpine is a whopping 300 kg lighter. Sadly, there will be no manual-gearbox option; it was a matter of budget, Villain said.

If Alpine were a person, you’d worry it had an eating disorder. The handbrake is integrated into the rear Brembo brake calipers, saving 2.5 kg. A special windshield-washer system allows the fluid reservoir to be halved, saving another two. The seats are half the weight of other “lightweight” seats. The entire car is aluminum, which is mostly glued and riveted together, which, again, is lighter. The suspension is a double-wishbone setup, front and rear.



The Alpine 110’s seats are half the weight of other ‘lightweight’ seats.

If it’s as good on the road as it seems on paper, the Alpine A110 will offer heavy-hitting sports car thrills at lightweight prices, an antidote to the deluge of unattainable, unrealistic hypercars.



Demand for it is strong. The A110 Premiere Edition, of which Alpine will build 1,955 examples, sold out in a week.

“We had a lot of feedback from enthusiasts in the U.S. and North America,” Villain said. “We were quite surprised because we’ve never sold a car there and I think it’s totally the opposite of American muscle cars.”

Some U.S. buyers have been so eager for the car, they’ve been buying A110s in Germany.

How likely is it the A110 will come to North America? There were rumours it could be sold through Infiniti dealerships, which are part of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, which owns Alpine.

The Alpine will be launched in Europe first, then brought to Britain and Japan.

“Maybe, or maybe we could have some dedicated dealers,” said Sébastien Erphelin, head of Alpine programs and products. “But at this stage nothing is decided.”

For now, the focus is first on launching the car in Europe, then bringing it to Britain and Japan in 2018. “If we decided to go to North America, we’d have to make some modifications to the car,” he said.

The Porsche Cayman would be the A110’s main competitor. If the leasing costs are similar, that means you could drive an Alpine for around $650 a month.

Come on, Alpine. Bring your French revolution to North America. We’re ready.