The Dart is dead. Long live the Dart. The Dodge Dart, that is. Production of the vehicle will cease at the end of this month. In June, 2012, Fiat Chrysler revived the dormant brand, which had been produced between 1960 and 1981, with a flourish of optimism and pomp. Yet, what started out with promise ended in failure. The Dodge Dart was supposed to be a Fiat phoenix rising from the ashes of the financial crisis and the auto industry’s bailout. It would combine American know-how with Italian style, and consumers would buy them in droves.

But car buyers never got the memo. The Detroit Free Press dubbed the Dart “a footnote. Few people other than Dodge dealers are likely to notice when production ends this month.” According to the Free Press, the Dart was supposed to sell 300,000 units a year and rival the Ford Focus and Toyota Corolla – instead only 87,392 were sold in 2015.

2016 Dodge Dart. (FCA)

The chief criticism of the modern Dart was not that it was a terrible car; just that it wasn’t a great car. Which is weird because that’s exactly what everyone said about the original Dodge Dart. If you wanted to get from here to there with decent mileage and adequate comfort, the Dart was the car for you. It was Chrysler’s first foray into the compact market and was intended to give motorists large-car comfort in a small package. When you visit online vintage Dodge Dart fan sites, you find drivers raving about the fact that Darts were “unkillable” and “dependable.”

Like a lot of people who came of age in the 1970s and ’80s, I’m familiar with the Dart. They came in strange metallic hues. My friend John had one (I believe it was a green 1973 model). John and I played football for the Nepean Norsemen and he’d often drive a bunch of us to and from practice. We’d all put on our helmets and shoot down Carling Avenue to practise. It was typical stupid teenage behaviour and seemed to suit the spirit of the Dodge Dart.

1973 Dodge Dart. (FCA)

“I remember it was a bit of a tank,” John says. “Solid and kind of homely, but if you modded it up and put the mag wheels on, it could become a pretty sexy car. I never could figure out the ugly lime green colour.”

To be fair there was a lot about the old Dodge Darts that we couldn’t figure out. It was hardly a cool car – you couldn’t get less cool – but it was a car and that was all that counted. Sadly, our time in the Dart was sporadic. John would borrow the car, go to a party, stay out past his curfew and then his father would revoke his Dodge Dart privileges for months. All told, given the groundings and curfew indiscretions, I’d say he had access four months per year. As a consequence, we did a lot of walking and biking.

2016 Dodge Dart. (FCA)

I was bewildered when I heard that Fiat Chrysler was bringing back the Dart, and wasn’t sure what Fiat hoped to accomplish with the new version. Anyone who had experienced the original wouldn’t be satisfied with a knock-off while those who hadn’t, wouldn’t. Experts found plenty of faults: mediocre fuel economy, wonky nine-speed transmission and a lack of backseat space to name a few. The market played a role in its demise as well. Fuel prices dropped and drivers went back to buying trucks and SUVs. The Fiat Chrysler plant in Belvidere, Ill., which used to build the Dart, will now build the Jeep Cherokee crossover.

They can kill the Dart, but they’ll never kill my enthusiasm for a car that was the epitome of reliable. The Dart was a car that you loved because you were just happy to be driving. Whenever I see a vintage Dodge Dart on the road I’m filled with nostalgia and envy. And, like John, I still have no idea what that lime green was all about.