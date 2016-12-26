I bought a Kia Soul last July and learned later that the 2016 model that I purchased had been manufactured July, 2015. Essentially, I bought a one-year-old car. This has had implications as Krown would not provide its new-car warranty for rust production. Is this lag from production to sale reasonable? – Ron W.

With your Kia being assembled in Korea, it has a geographical disadvantage compared with vehicles originating in North America, with transportation and importation difficulties sometimes causing lengthy delays. One year from production to delivery is exaggerated and hopefully not a regular occurrence. I am assuming that the vehicle in question is not a dealer demonstrator.

For the new car owner, the vehicle delivery or in-service date is of higher importance than production date, as this is when all manufacturer warranties begin and potential recall campaigns are monitored from. Manufacture date is used primarily when the vehicle is in for service and a replacement part has a variation specific to when the car was on the assembly line. The lag will have little impact on the vehicle’s usability or resale.

Corrosion specialists such as Krown work on the notion that your vehicle begins corroding from the moment it is built. Thus, Krown does not offer its new-car warranty if the car has not received its application prior to the car celebrating its first birthday from the production date. Not all corrosion companies have these stipulations and I’m sure an alternative solution can be found.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject area.

