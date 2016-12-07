Toronto Mayor John Tory believes the answer to our traffic congestion nightmare lies in a four-letter word – toll. He’s put a proposal before Toronto City Council that, if approved, will make Hogtown the first Canadian municipality to implement highway tolls. Tory wants to charge drivers to use the infamous north/south Don Valley Parkway (which Dante described in the Inferno as “the way to sorrow eternal”) and the notorious east/west Gardiner Expressway (which Dante dubbed “the way to the city of woe”).

The suggested cost is $2 a trip through the netherworld. Tory says such as toll could generate as much as up to $200-million that could be spent on public transportation and infrastructure. Those who don’t drive, or who rarely drive on those dreaded expressways, are fully in favour of tolls. Commuters who take them daily are not as excited. Ontario PC Party Leader Patrick Brown has branded the mayor’s plan a “Liberal” plot to wage war on commuters.

Toll roads have been around as long as roads themselves, from the Romans to the English turnpikes to Ontario’s privatized Highway 407. The premise is pretty basic – you use it, you pay for it. Why should someone who never drives the Gardiner have to pay for its upkeep? It’s the same kind of logic people use to attack the notion of universal health care, why should I pay for your illness? Maybe that’s why Canadians have been so opposed to road tolls. If Toronto implements them, other car-plagued cities – such as Montreal and Vancouver – are sure to follow.

To some, toll roads are a congestion cure; to others, they’re a cash grab. They’re actually both.

While toll roads aren’t common in Canada, they’re the norm in the United States and many other countries. They’re so normal (and profitable) that Moody’s recently announced that the outlook for the “U.S. toll road industry” remains positive. “Traffic and revenue growth have surpassed our expectations so far in 2016. We expect this to continue in 2017 based on economic growth and relatively low gasoline prices,” says Maria Matesanz, a Moody’s senior vice-president.

So there’s money in them thar tolls, but will it cure Toronto’s transit woes overnight? That seems unlikely. For instance, the TTC has a $9-billion list of unfunded capital projects, while the city has $33-billion in unfunded projects. So that yearly $200-million will not exactly solve the problem. It has, however, steered discussion away from the unpopular notion of raising property taxes by hoisting drivers up for their annual pillorying.

People blame cars for all our civic woes, but they were once seen as our saviour. Horse travel was not exactly tidy. During the 1890s, horses left 2.5 million pounds of manure and 60,000 gallons of urine on New York streets every day. When cars were first introduced, Scientific American magazine was jubilant: “The improvement in city conditions by the general adoption of the motorcar can hardly be overestimated. Streets clean, dustless and odourless, with light rubber-tired vehicles moving swiftly and noiselessly over their smooth expanse would eliminate a greater part of the nervousness, distraction and strain of modern metropolitan life.”

Now, they are considered a scourge.

However, there’s a way to make toll roads palatable to Canadians. We just need to think outside the proverbial toll booth. Here are a few:

I drive the Gardiner and I’m fine with a toll if the money is spent on radical change. Spend the entire $200-million on cycling infrastructure – anyone with a quarter of a brain knows that the fastest way around Toronto’s downtown is by bicycle. Spend the money on developing an effective congestion tax (which is what really might fix things). Use the money to pay people to walk to work.

The road to hell is already paved with good intentions. We don’t need it lined by toll booths.

