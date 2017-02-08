My 2010 Subaru Legacy has an “internal component failure” in the transmission and needs to be replaced for $10,400, plus tax. The dealership consulted its district service manager, who declined any compensation on the grounds the warranty expired. The car was scrupulously maintained and gently driven. Can you advise me about any recourse? Donnie F.

Your fifth-generation Legacy featured Subaru’s then-new Lineartronic continuously variable transmission (CVT). The fundamental difference between a CVT and conventional automatic transmission is that CVT does not use any gears. Instead, two variable-diameter pulleys and a belt are employed. The vehicle’s transmission-control module varies the diameter of each pulley, effectively creating a system that can offer an infinite number of gear ratios.

Your options are limited as most aftermarket transmission-repair shops are unable to purchase the necessary rebuild parts to facilitate a complete repair. This will force you back to the dealer for your likely only option, which is a factory-remanufactured unit.

The real issue is whether you will be inflicted with the full brunt of this repair. Hopefully, Subaru will realize that, by not offering a reasonably priced transmission-repair solution, it is effectively destroying a relationship. Contact the customer-relations department at Subaru Canada and a third-party company such as the Automobile Protection Association (APA.ca) for legal guidance.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject area.

