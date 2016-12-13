My car requires premium gas, but I filled the tank with a lower grade gas, causing a knocking sound. I then put in an octane additive. How long does it take for the knocking to go away? – Brett

Octane is the rating system pertaining to a fuels volatility; a higher number indicates a fuel that is less likely to pre-ignite or detonate. Your auto manufacturer designed your engine to take advantage of premium fuel with higher compression ratios and advanced ignition timing specifications. Using a regular grade fuel in this style of engine will result in the fuel igniting before the spark fires.

The premature detonation pushes against the engine piston while it is still moving upwards on its compression stroke. It is these opposing forces that causes the piston to rattle, which is what you are hearing, commonly referred to as a “knock”. The engine’s knock sensors detect this premature ignition and the onboard computer immediately retards the ignition timing to prevent any engine damage.

The in-tank octane additive that you are putting in will not raise the octane level of the regular fuel to the desired levels of premium. I haven’t done the math, but I suspect it would take a half dozen bottles of octane boost in a single tank to raise the octane halfway to the desired level. You will have to return to using premium fuel and wait for all the regular fuel to be burnt before you will see the knocking noise dissipate.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject area.

