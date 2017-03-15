The Concept

The LRC is a “retro/classic” people mover designed to transport people around the most crowded parts of a city or theme park. Its spacious egg-shaped body would be roomy enough to accommodate two sitting passengers, and a five-seater version could also be offered.

The Context

The name LRC comes from one of Bombardier’s first passenger trains. The acronym stood for “light, rapid and comfortable.” The people movers at Epcot Center and other theme parks inspired the concept, which is used to show tourists a preview of the parks’ attractions and ferry passengers.

How it Works

The body of the LRC could be made of regular fiberglass since it’s a strong, affordable and widely available material. Other options like plastic, aluminum, or carbon fiber could also be used depending on the client’s budget. The egg shape would be aerodynamic, even though the vehicle wouldn’t travel fast, and it would be wide enough to fit two average people in with their bags.

The LRC would be powered by electricity and would ride on rubber wheels, a bit like a pneumatic subway. It would be engineered to simply follow a set of embedded tracks laid out on a course. This “retro” approach would cost less to develop than a fully autonomous vehicle system. (Note that it would be possible to offer a more expensive version able to disembark from the tracks and drop off passengers.) The onboard battery pack would recharge itself using induction plates located on the side of the tracks.

What It’s Used For

The LRC is not meant to be a new, highly technological transportation system. It’s mean to revamp old transportation systems and offer new ways to ferry passengers downtown and around parks. The idea is to use existing affordable, low-cost materials and technology, and design a nice standard platform that could be used across the world.

The Designer

The LRC people mover concept was developed in collaboration with Ashish Thulkar, an industrial designer from Bangalore, India. Ashish graduated with a master’s degree in design from the Indian Institute of Science in 2014. He currently works as a freelance vehicle designer in India. He also created the Drone Tower concept and the Tridika people mover.

