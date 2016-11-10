The concept

The Oneida is a personal watercraft (PWC) designed to be used during three seasons of the year instead of one. Based on a Sea-Doo platform, it would include a transparent canopy to protect riders from cold wind and water.

Renderings provided by Charles Bombardier

The origin of the idea

I’ve been riding personal watercrafts for most of my life. Up here we need to store our machines for the long winter come every September. However, lakes don’t freeze until December, so I think it would be great to develop a PWC you could ride for a much longer season—from March until November.

You would thus be able to explore new lakes and rivers over a longer period of time, or simply ride a little longer—without stopping to take a dip.

How it works

The Oneida would work similarly to other PWCs propelled by a jet turbine, except that its cockpit would be designed to incorporate its strong, transparent canopy to protect the riders from cold winds and water. The current design proposes a structure that looks like a helicopter canopy, but this is just a first draft idea that could be altered based on testing and what surface coverage is needed.

There should be enough space inside the cockpit so the pilot and passenger feel at ease when riding. Maybe a helmet or a harness should be worn to prevent you from hitting your head on the side canopy in the event of a mishap. The engine’s heat would be used to warm the people inside, and in the summer, an air conditioning system could be installed if the owners wished to keep the cockpit on. A sun shade could be built into the roof, or maybe parts of the canopy could be darkened to reduce sun glare.

Riding on colder waters is more dangerous, so additional features could be developed to reduce the risk of hypothermia if a rider inadvertently falls. A new line of clothing designed for colder weather could also be introduced for extreme riders.

What it’s used for

With the Oneida, you would be able to ride your PWC year-round if you live in the south, and almost year-round if you live in colder northern regions. It could also be used to carry out rescue missions along dangerous coasts where the surf breaks near rocks because the pilot would be more protected from falling off. Even if a series of waves kept rolling the vehicle, the driver would remain safe inside his cockpit. Developing such a machine would push the limits of existing Sea-Doos and open up new possibilities.

The designer

The Oneida concept was developed in collaboration with Jan Bujnak, an industrial designer from the Slovak Republic. Bujnak graduated from the Academy of Fine Arts and Design in Bratislava and works as a freelance designer. He has also produced the concept images for the Typhon personal hovercraft and the Wemotaci hydrogen powered snowmobile.