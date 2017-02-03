The concept

The Sutton is an autonomous 4WD ski and snowboard delivery vehicle that works in combination with smaller or private rental operators. It would offer ski and snowboard rental service at your local mountain, including smaller hills. It also could contain surfboards for the beach. The Sutton would be able to ride on existing streets.

Renderings provided by Charles Bombardier

The background

All across the world, bike rental systems in our cities is highly efficient and cheap. What if we could develop a similar system to rent snowboards or skiing equipment at ski resorts? With the arrival of driverless technology and advanced payment systems, we could envision new types of vehicles designed to rent and even sell snowboards and other equipment.

How it works

The Sutton’s power would come from a hydrogen fuel cell or a battery pack that would provide traction to its four wheels. The fuel cell or battery pack would be located under the floor. The vehicle could also be engineered to run using propane gas.

The Sutton would feature a cargo space to store snowboards on each side. A locking mechanism similar to the systems used for bike rental would keep the boards safe. It would be shaped to carry up to 36 snowboards. Pricing would be based on distance covered by the vehicle, local demand, and the quality of each board. Invoicing and tracking would be similar to what’s already in use.

Clients would be able to call a Sutton at the mountain or even at the beach with an app if it’s not there. Most types of snowboards could be offered (the drawing shows only one type), including boards for novices or experts. Manufacturers could use this system to showcase new board and allow surfers to try them out like a demo.

What it’s used for

The Sutton would help save time and money by offering a service to remote places like hidden local beaches . It would be easier to see them and they could be operated by new entrepreneurs who don’t necessarily have the required capital to rent a shop, stock it with new gear, and support employees.

The designer

I would like to thank Martin Rico , who created the images of the Sutton concept. Rico lives near Buenos Aires, Argentina. He studied Design at the University of Buenos Aires and now works as a Freelance Industrial Designer. He also designed the Seataci Yacht concept and the Mercuri personal electric aircraft.

Sign up for our newly-designed weekly newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter