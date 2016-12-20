The concept

The Nexovia is an automated people mover concept designed to check in passengers while simultaneously clearing customs and security en route to the airport. Each car could seat up to 32 passengers with their luggage and bring passengers directly to their gate.

Renderings provided by Charles Bombardier

The context

A few months back, we released the Escatek concept designed to be used inside airports. After working on a few iterations of this idea with Ashish Thulkar, we decided to address the customs and security problem a little earlier in the check-in process. Would it be possible to eliminate (or at least reduce) all the time wasted for check-in, customs and security on your way to the Airport? That’s the idea behind the Nexovia concept.

How it works

The Nexovia would be used specifically to ferry passengers from the city to the airport like Montreal’s upcoming REM Train or Toronto’s UP train. It could use existing rail infrastructure, although existing airports would need to be modified so that passengers would exit directly in the gate corridor.

The vehicle itself could be derived from an existing Innovia platform built by Bombardier. A special section would be created at each end to board and exit the people mover. The luggage handling system would be designed to screen baggage during the trip to the airport. The dimensions and weight of each bag would be taken along with photographs. Each luggage would be scanned, tagged and delivered to the airport’s conveyor system upon arrival.

During the trip, information related to your flight, visa, and screening process would be displayed on a digital screen located on the seat in front of you. Each passenger would need to scan his or her passport by using a built-in scanner located inside each seat and take a photograph — a common procedure when passing immigration.

The Nexovia would be equipped with multiple detectors, chemical analysis systems, and other sensors. Upon arrival to the airport, you would be cleared for the ‘safe zone’ and proceed to your gate, thus saving nearly all of the typical check-in delays. Of course some passengers might be asked to stay inside and debark at the next stop for a meeting with airport personnel.

Potential markets

Airports around the world could plan, develop, and use the Nexovia transport system to reduce transit time. This system could be developed in partnership with cities and countries, and of course it could be used by the rail industry for short trips across borders. If we could combine some of these steps, we could definitely save time.

The designer

The Nexovia concept was developed in collaboration with Ashish Thulkar, an Industrial Designer from Bangalore, India. Thulkar graduated with a master’s degree in design from the Indian Institute of Science in 2014. He currently works as a freelance vehicle designer in India. He also created the Drone Tower concept and the Tridika people mover.